The Pixel Watch 2 takes Google and Fitbit's integration to another level

What you need to know

Google has revealed the Pixel Watch 2, equipped with brand new health sensors for advanced heart rate tracking, stress tracking, and automatic workout recognition.

The watch runs Google's new Wear OS 4 software out of the box, which also includes new apps and features.

The latest smartwatch can last for 24 hours with the AOD (always-on display) enabled.

The Pixel Watch 2's Wi-Fi version is purchasable for $349 while its LTE variant can be grabbed for $399.

Google's fall unveiling day is here, and alongside the new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro comes the launch of the Pixel Watch 2. The company's second-generation smartwatch is furthering its Fitbit integration by featuring the fitness device brand's "most advanced heart rate tracking" sensor. According to Google, the Pixel Watch 2 now contains a new multi-path heart rate sensor, which is said to improve its signal quality.

The sensor can switch between a single or multi-path mode depending on how hard your heart is working in any given situation. This also builds upon the AI heart rate algorithm the first Pixel Watch utilizes to bring about a more accurate heart rate reading.

Speaking of, the Pixel Watch 2 has been upgraded with automatic workout tracking to start, pause, and stop a workout if it detects you're running, cycling outdoors, and more. Pace Training provides cues for users working out to get back on pace or to their comfort zone if they happen to slip out of it.

(Image credit: Kamila Wojciechowska / 91mobiles)

Fitbit's presence is further established with the existence of stress management tools. With the Pixel Watch 2's cEDA (continuous electrodermal activity) sensor, heart rate variability, heart rate, and skin temperature, your daily stress levels are brought into focus more clearly.

If the Pixel Watch 2 has detected a major shift in your body's stress levels, it will prompt you to log your current mood while also giving suggestions to bring it down, like guided breathing or going for a walk. The body-response tracking will display your personal trends over time so you can know what could be a trigger and when you had it under control to build a routine.

Internally, the device has been outfitted with the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 for swifter overall performance and power efficiency. The Pixel Watch 2 gets a boosted 306mAh battery, which promises to last 24 hours with AOD (always-on display) enabled. Moreover, the Pixel Watch 2 can gain a full day's charge in 75 minutes and 50% in 30 minutes.

(Image credit: Google)

On the software side, the Pixel Watch 2 has been bolstered with a more seamless experience for those using Gmail and Calendar from their wrist. Google Assistant makes accessing your health and wellness stats easier, and the device's At a Glance watch face icon offers quick bits of your most important information like weather and traffic.

Safety features such as Fall Detection and Emergency SOS should provide some relief for all users. However, Google has added "Safety Check," which lets users schedule a timer to let friends and family know where you are and if you're okay. The company adds that after the timer expires, a prompt will appear, asking about your well-being and if you'd like to share your location or contact emergency services. If no input is given, the Pixel Watch 2 will activate "Emergency Sharing," broadcasting your location to your designated emergency contacts.

Your health information, such as blood type, allergies, and medical condition, can also be shared.

(Image credit: Google)

For those interested in grabbing a Pixel Watch 2, the product comes with six months of Fitbit Premium membership for new and returning accounts. This expands the capabilities of the Fitbit app by opening the doors to HIIT, cycling, dance, cardio, and other workout programs. On top of that, consumers will also find a one-month trial of YouTube Music Premium.

The Pixel Watch 2 is available in 4G LTE and Bluetooth 5.0/Wi-Fi connectivity options. If you're looking to match your aesthetic, the watch is featured in a few body/band choices, such as Matte Black/Obsidian, Polished Silver/Bay Active, Polished Silver/Porcelain Active, and Champagne Gold/Hazel.

Consumers can purchase the Pixel Watch 2 Wi-Fi version for $349, while those looking for LTE connectivity will find a $399 starting price.