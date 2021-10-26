Motorola could soon unveil another new Moto G series phone, according to a report from TechnikNews. The device will apparently be a follow-up to the Moto G100, which launched earlier this year as the company's first Moto G series phone with a Snapdragon 800-series chipset.

Per the report, the Moto G200 is codenamed "Yukon" and will be Motorola's first phone to feature Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset. The phone is also said to feature a 144Hz display with FHD+ resolution, similar to the Motorola Edge 20 Pro.

In addition to a more powerful chipset and a higher refresh rate display, the Moto G200 will be a significant upgrade over its predecessor in the camera department as well. It will apparently feature a triple-lens camera system with a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor, joined by a 13MP macro and 2MP depth sensor.

It is also expected to come with 8GB of RAM and a 16MP selfie camera. On the software side of things, the phone is tipped to run Android 11 out of the box, which is a little disappointing.

While there's no word on when the Moto G200 will be announced, the report claims Motorola could launch the phone in China as the Edge S30 next month to challenge the best Android phones in the value flagship segment. If the information is accurate, we can expect Motorola to start teasing the launch of the device very soon.