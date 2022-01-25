Motorola is reportedly working on a new Android flagship with even more impressive specs than the Edge X30 that it launched in China last month. As per WinFuture, the upcoming flagship is codenamed "Frontier 22" and is going to be powered by a "Plus" variant of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

As you can see in the render above, the "Frontier 22" will look quite different from the Edge X30 from all sides. It appears to have a dual-curved display with ultra-thin top and bottom bezels. On the back of the phone, we find a unique camera bump with the classic Motorola batwing logo.

The phone is said to feature a 6.67-inch OLED screen with FHD+ resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. In the camera department, Motorola's "Frontier 22" will apparently have a triple-lens camera system featuring a 200MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 12MP telephoto lens with 2x zoom. For selfies, the phone will have a 60MP camera housed within the centered hole-punch cutout at the top of the screen.

Keeping the lights on will be a large 4,500mAh battery with 125W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. Other key specs revealed by the report include stereo speakers, a triple microphone array, and Wi-Fi 6E support. On the software front, the phone will ship with Android 12 right out of the box.

As for the launch timeframe, WinFuture claims the flagship phone will make its global debut in July this year to challenge the best Android phones on the market.