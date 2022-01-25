Motorola Frontier 22 LeakSource: WinFuture

What you need to know

  • An alleged render and key specs of Motorola's next Android flagship have leaked online.
  • The device is said to be codenamed "Frontier 22" and could feature a 200MP main camera.
  • Other rumored specs of the phone include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 "Plus" chipset and 125W wired charging.

Motorola is reportedly working on a new Android flagship with even more impressive specs than the Edge X30 that it launched in China last month. As per WinFuture, the upcoming flagship is codenamed "Frontier 22" and is going to be powered by a "Plus" variant of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

As you can see in the render above, the "Frontier 22" will look quite different from the Edge X30 from all sides. It appears to have a dual-curved display with ultra-thin top and bottom bezels. On the back of the phone, we find a unique camera bump with the classic Motorola batwing logo.

The phone is said to feature a 6.67-inch OLED screen with FHD+ resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. In the camera department, Motorola's "Frontier 22" will apparently have a triple-lens camera system featuring a 200MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 12MP telephoto lens with 2x zoom. For selfies, the phone will have a 60MP camera housed within the centered hole-punch cutout at the top of the screen.

Keeping the lights on will be a large 4,500mAh battery with 125W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. Other key specs revealed by the report include stereo speakers, a triple microphone array, and Wi-Fi 6E support. On the software front, the phone will ship with Android 12 right out of the box.

As for the launch timeframe, WinFuture claims the flagship phone will make its global debut in July this year to challenge the best Android phones on the market.

Motorola One 5G Ace

Motorola One 5G Ace

The Motorola One 5G Ace is an affordable 5G budget phone featuring a large 6.7-inch display and Qualcomm's popular Snapdragon 750G processor. It also packs a large 5,000mAh battery and a triple-lens camera system with a 48MP main sensor.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Rural Americans know the truth of what cellular providers' maps show
Needs more exploration

Rural Americans know the truth of what cellular providers' maps show

For all of the hoopla from cellular carriers about how fast their networks are, I'm over here with many other rural Americans asking when we'll get any coverage at all. The maps from carriers say one thing, but for those of us in the rural areas — we know the truth.

These are the very best Motorola phones you can buy
Hello Moto

These are the very best Motorola phones you can buy

Motorola won a legion of new fans when it rebooted its phone line up a few years ago. Things haven't slowed down since then, and this little list right here is a round up of the best that Moto currently has to offer.