Finding a Mint Mobile deal or Mint Mobile coupon has never really been a hard task. The MVNO carrier loves to have some fun with promotions, and we like to keep track of them. There are quite a few options when it comes to carriers for your smartphone, and odds are you're shopping around for the best deal. Postpaid plans are a good option for some, but prepaid plans get you the lowest price, as long as you're willing to put your money down first.

Mint Mobile is an alternative carrier that uses T-Mobile's 4G LTE network to bring you great coverage at an even more affordable price. In the past, going prepaid with an MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) often meant that you sacrificed a lot when it came to your plan, but that isn't the case anymore. With Mint Mobile you can pick data allotments of 2GB, 5GB, or even 10GB, depending on your usage habits, and all of the plans come with unlimited talk and text as well.

iPhone SE with 2 years of service | $30 per month

Looking to get the new iPhone SE in your hands for less? Mint Mobile's latest deal can score you the device in your choice of red, black, or white along with two years of service for just $30 per month. That includes 3GB of data, unlimited talk and text for 24 months. Mint Mobile also offers 0% financing and free shipping with the purchase.

You'll have seven days after activating your new phone plan to return it for a full refund if you're unsatisfied with the service. You can even port-in your current number from the service you're using now. Buyers will score a free year of access to the Apple TV+ streaming service as well.