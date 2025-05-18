Google I/O 2025 Live Blog: Gemini, Android 16, and everything we know so far

Google's biggest conference is happening on May 20 - 21 and we want to make sure you're caught up on everything we know so far.

A lot of features and news have been already announced during the Android Show: I/O edition that happened last week. We'll be walking you through what is coming to Android 16 and Gemini, but if you prefer an overview of everything announced during the Android Show, we have just the thing.

Read about how to watch the event here and here's the full schedule of the different sessions happening at I/O this year.

But until the show happens on Tuesday and we get to hear CEO Sundar Pichai's keynote speech at 1pm ET, grab a coffee or tea, and enjoy our Live Blog!