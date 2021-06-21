The Elite Active 75t debuted for $180, but these days, you can pick it up for anywhere between $130 to $150. For Prime Day, the earbuds are going on sale for $120, their lowest price yet. This isn't the most exciting discount we've seen for wireless earbuds yet — we've rounded up the best Prime Day wireless earbud deals — but the fact that you're getting one of the best workout wireless earbuds for $120 makes it worthy of consideration.

There's no question that Jabra makes some of the best wireless earbuds you can buy today. The Elite Active 75t are particularly great for workouts, delivering amazing sound quality, a secure fit, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, ANC, and water resistance for workouts.

The Elite Active 75t are the fitness-focused version of the Elite 75t. There are two key differences with this version: they offer IP55 dust and water resistance, making them an ideal choice for strenuous workouts, and they're lighter, coming in at just 5.5g for each earbud. Oh, and you get wireless charging.

Other than that, you're still getting the same secure fit that makes them hassle-free to wear throughout the day and the same great sound. These earbuds have truly great sound quality, and the best part is that you can easily adjust the EQ via Jabra's Sound+ app. In addition, they pair over Bluetooth 5.0 and have rock-solid connectivity; I've used these earbuds with dozens of phones and haven't had any issues with connectivity.

Another standout is ANC; these earbuds do an excellent job eliminating ambient noise from your surroundings, so if you're going for a run or are working outdoors, you won't have to worry about any external noises. You can also easily invoke Google Assistant or Alexa and set up controls on each earbud for music playback, volume adjustment, and more.

The earbuds also have a 4-mic design that makes them ideal for audio or video calls, and the case itself is pocketable and not too bulky. The Elite Active 75t last just over five hours on a full charge, and that goes up to 20 hours with the case — it holds enough power for four full charges. You'll find fast charging here as well; a 10-minute charge gives you an hour's worth of music playback, and the case itself charges over USB-C.

There are a few options if you're looking for workout earbuds for Prime Day. Sony's excellent WF-SP800N are down to $98 right now, and you'll find even more picks in our best Prime Day wireless earbud deals post.