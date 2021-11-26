The shopping season is upon us, and some of the most sought-after items to buy are the great sounding and super helpful Alexa speakers. Amazon has redesigned its Alexa speakers to the new spherical shape, which gives them a unique look and improves the sound of these devices. Amazon is slashing up to 50% off of its most popular speakers this Black Friday, and if you've been waiting for a great smart home deal — here it is.

When it comes to premium sound, the Amazon Echo is the one we found as the most enviable choice. Not only does this speaker look great in nearly every home, its unique shape means that it has some of the best sound output you could ask for from a smart speaker. From listening to your favorite music to podcasts, the Amazon Echo is excellent. When you aren't listening to music on this speaker, you might want to take advantage of the built-in microphones to get Alexa's help.