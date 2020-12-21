Leaked Galaxy S21 Ultra camera sample suggests a hugely improved camera

Here they are! Shop all of Amazon's Holiday Deals starting now

The Galaxy S21 Ultra could be a massive upgrade over its predecessor, at least when it comes to zoom performance.
Babu Mohan

Galaxy S20 UltraSource: Andrew Martonik / Android Central

What you need to know

  • An alleged Galaxy S21 Ultra camera sample has leaked online, hinting at significantly improved zoom performance.
  • The Galaxy S21 Ultra is tipped to feature two telephoto lenses, including a periscope lens with 10x optical zoom.
  • It is unclear at this point if the phone will have the same 100x "Space Zoom" as the S20 Ultra.

Last week, the first official renders of the Galaxy S21 Ultra surfaced online in a massive leak, alongside full specs of the upcoming flagship. An alleged camera sample showing off the zoom capabilities of the Galaxy S21 Ultra has now leaked, suggesting a significant improvement in quality over the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, one of Samsung's best Android phones of 2020.

As you can see in the images above, the Galaxy S21 Ultra's shot at 50x zoom appears to be a lot cleaner than the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra's. Since the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra delivers better zoom performance than the Galaxy S20 Ultra, it looks like the Galaxy S21 Ultra will be a massive upgrade over its predecessor in the camera department.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is tipped to include not one but two telephoto lenses on the back. It will have a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and a 10MP periscope lens with 10x optical zoom. What is unclear at this point, however, is if the upcoming flagship phone will have the same 100x Space Zoom feature as the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Aside from the upgraded telephoto lenses, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will also feature an all-new 108MP main sensor with OIS and an f/1.8 aperture.

