Leaked Galaxy S21 Ultra camera sample suggests a hugely improved camera

Last week, the first official renders of the Galaxy S21 Ultra surfaced online in a massive leak, alongside full specs of the upcoming flagship. An alleged camera sample showing off the zoom capabilities of the Galaxy S21 Ultra has now leaked, suggesting a significant improvement in quality over the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, one of Samsung's best Android phones of 2020.

My sources gave me 2 moon pic, one is the Exynos S21 Ultra that my source is using, another is the Exynos Note20 Ultra. Even with Twitter compression, you still can tell the difference between both 😁



Both pic are handheld 50x btw pic.twitter.com/WSTNTEekHo — Snapdrachun 888 5G (@chunvn8888) December 20, 2020

As you can see in the images above, the Galaxy S21 Ultra's shot at 50x zoom appears to be a lot cleaner than the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra's. Since the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra delivers better zoom performance than the Galaxy S20 Ultra, it looks like the Galaxy S21 Ultra will be a massive upgrade over its predecessor in the camera department.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is tipped to include not one but two telephoto lenses on the back. It will have a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and a 10MP periscope lens with 10x optical zoom. What is unclear at this point, however, is if the upcoming flagship phone will have the same 100x Space Zoom feature as the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Aside from the upgraded telephoto lenses, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will also feature an all-new 108MP main sensor with OIS and an f/1.8 aperture.