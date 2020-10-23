What you need to know
- CAD-based renders of the Samsung Galaxy S21+ have surfaced.
- The renders reveal a completely redesigned camera bump.
- The phone is tipped to sport a flat 6.7-inch display.
Just a few days back, we got our first look at Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Ultra flagship phones. The folks at MySmartPrice have now shared new CAD-based renders of the Galaxy S21+.
Unsurprisingly, the renders suggest all three Galaxy S21 phones will have a fairly similar camera bump at the rear, which will extend to their metal frame. Like its predecessor, the Galaxy S21+ will feature a triple-camera setup, although it remains to be seen if the camera hardware will be vastly different.
The redesigned camera bump will not be the only key design element that will differentiate the Galaxy S21+ from its predecessor. It will also have a flat display, with a centered hole-punch cutout. While the MySmartPrice report doesn't shed any light on the phone's specs sheet, it does claim that the Galaxy S20+ will have a 6.7-inch display and could measure 161.5 x 75.6 x 7.85mm.
Since the display won't have curves on the sides, the phone will be marginally shorter but wider than its predecessor. The power button and physical volume control buttons will be on the phone's right side. At the bottom, it appears to have a USB Type-C port, along with a single speaker grille.
Samsung's Galaxy S21 series is expected to be unveiled in mid-January 2021, which is six weeks earlier than usual. All three phones will be powered by Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 875 mobile processor, at least in North America. The international variants of the phones, on the other hand, will feature Samsung's next-gen flagship Exynos chipset.
Get More Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ & S20 Ultra
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Nest Audio is great, but what I really want is a new Chromecast Audio
The new Nest Audio is great and makes for the perfect speaker for almost everyone. I just wish it could do what the discontinued $25 Chromecast Audio could, too.
Acer Chromebook Spin 311 review: The little Chromebook that could
Compact Chromebooks that can go the distance have been a hotter commodity than toilet paper in 2020, and Acer’s newest take on the Chromebook Spin 311 is perfectly poised to take a captive market by storm.
TiVo Stream 4K review: Simplify your streaming for just $50
The TiVo Stream 4K may not be the most talked-about streamer of 2020, but it's packing a big punch for $50. With 4K HDR, Dolby Vision/Atmos, a great remote, and the exclusive Stream app, it's well worth your consideration.
These are the best rugged Android phones
Living the rough and tumble life? Get yourself a smartphone that can handle everything you throw at it — or throw your phone at.