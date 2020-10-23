Unsurprisingly, the renders suggest all three Galaxy S21 phones will have a fairly similar camera bump at the rear, which will extend to their metal frame. Like its predecessor, the Galaxy S21+ will feature a triple-camera setup, although it remains to be seen if the camera hardware will be vastly different.

Just a few days back, we got our first look at Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Ultra flagship phones. The folks at MySmartPrice have now shared new CAD-based renders of the Galaxy S21+.

The redesigned camera bump will not be the only key design element that will differentiate the Galaxy S21+ from its predecessor. It will also have a flat display, with a centered hole-punch cutout. While the MySmartPrice report doesn't shed any light on the phone's specs sheet, it does claim that the Galaxy S20+ will have a 6.7-inch display and could measure 161.5 x 75.6 x 7.85mm.

Since the display won't have curves on the sides, the phone will be marginally shorter but wider than its predecessor. The power button and physical volume control buttons will be on the phone's right side. At the bottom, it appears to have a USB Type-C port, along with a single speaker grille.

Samsung's Galaxy S21 series is expected to be unveiled in mid-January 2021, which is six weeks earlier than usual. All three phones will be powered by Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 875 mobile processor, at least in North America. The international variants of the phones, on the other hand, will feature Samsung's next-gen flagship Exynos chipset.