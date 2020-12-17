If you didn't use Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales to get yourself a set of true wireless earbuds, you've got one last chance to score one of the best options available this holiday season. The sale on the Jabra Elite 85t at Amazon drops the earbuds down to a new all-time low price at $199.99. That $30 discount is their biggest since their release a couple of months back. The offer is being also available at Best Buy.

Jabra's earbuds are super popular and for good reason. They feature on our list of the best wireless earbuds and we've waxed lyrical about the Elite 65t and Elite 75t in our reviews.

The Jabra Elite 85t are the company's latest true wireless earbud iteration and bring some of the biggest updates to date including bigger drivers for better sound, Bluetooth 5.1, wireless charging and, most important of all, active noise cancelation.

Unlike the ANC in the 75t, which got the feature in a recent update and only has an "on/off" duality, the Elite 85t have several adjustable levels of noise cancelation, from complete isolation to the HearThrough-powered transparency mode that rivals Apple's AirPods Pro for realism.

The battery lasts for 7 hours per earbud with ANC disabled and 5.5 hours when it's enabled. You can charge the earbuds back up on your favorite wireless charger and the built-in USB-C port. The Elite 85t are IPX4-rated for water-resistance and have 6 mics plus wind protection for outstanding call clarity no matter where you are.

If you're unsure of which Jabra earbuds are right for you, we've compared the Elite 85t and the Elite 75t as well as the 85t and 65t to help you choose.