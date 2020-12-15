Soon after Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Note 20 series in August, a rumor had claimed that the company was planning to add S Pen support to the Galaxy S series. In a blog post published this morning, Samsung's Head of Mobile Communications Business, TM Roh has confirmed that it is going to be bringing the Galaxy Note's "most well-loved features" to other devices in its lineup next year.

While the company hasn't detailed its plans yet, recent reports out of South Korea suggest the Galaxy S21 Ultra will be the first phone under the Galaxy S series to have S Pen support. Although it won't have a dedicated slot for the S Pen, Samsung is said to be working on special versions of its Silicone Cover and Clear View Cover cases for the optional accessory. The successor to the Galaxy Z Fold 2, which is one of the best Android phones Samsung launched this year, is also rumored to come with an S Pen.

In addition to confirming its plans of bringing the S Pen to more devices, Samsung has also revealed that it will be making foldables a lot more accessible to everyone in 2021. A report published by ETNews earlier this week claimed the company is planning to release four new foldable phones next year.

Although Samsung still hasn't confirmed a date for its next Unpacked event, Roh did say that he is "looking forward to sharing more in January."