What you need to know
- Samsung has confirmed that it is bringing the S Pen to other devices in its lineup.
- The first non-Note device from Samsung with S Pen support will be the Galaxy S21 Ultra.
- Samsung also plans to make foldable phones more accessible in 2021.
Soon after Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Note 20 series in August, a rumor had claimed that the company was planning to add S Pen support to the Galaxy S series. In a blog post published this morning, Samsung's Head of Mobile Communications Business, TM Roh has confirmed that it is going to be bringing the Galaxy Note's "most well-loved features" to other devices in its lineup next year.
While the company hasn't detailed its plans yet, recent reports out of South Korea suggest the Galaxy S21 Ultra will be the first phone under the Galaxy S series to have S Pen support. Although it won't have a dedicated slot for the S Pen, Samsung is said to be working on special versions of its Silicone Cover and Clear View Cover cases for the optional accessory. The successor to the Galaxy Z Fold 2, which is one of the best Android phones Samsung launched this year, is also rumored to come with an S Pen.
In addition to confirming its plans of bringing the S Pen to more devices, Samsung has also revealed that it will be making foldables a lot more accessible to everyone in 2021. A report published by ETNews earlier this week claimed the company is planning to release four new foldable phones next year.
Although Samsung still hasn't confirmed a date for its next Unpacked event, Roh did say that he is "looking forward to sharing more in January."
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Android Central Podcast is hosting a Q&A, ask your questions here
The last Android Central Podcast of 2020 is coming soon, and to end the year on a high note, we're making the episode a Q&A! No matter what questions you have, this is your opportunity to ask whatever's on your mind.
Do you think you're going to buy the Galaxy S21?
Thanks to seemingly endless leaks and reports, we have a pretty good idea of what to expect from the Galaxy S21. Based on what we know so far, do you plan on buying the phone?
Review: The DualSense Charging Station from Sony works like a charm
Sony's DualSense Charging Station doesn't bring anything new to the table, but as the saying goes, if it ain't broke, don't fix it. Sony didn't need to reinvent the wheel to made a good charging accessory.
Cut down on pocket carry with these wallet cases for the Pixel 4a 5G
The Pixel 4a 5G is a fantastic phone at a competitive price with powerful cameras and Google Pay support, but if you're looking to ditch your wallet entirely, you'll want to pick up a wallet case to keep both your new phone and your credit cards safe.