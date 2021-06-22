There's no shortage of wireless earbud deals for Prime Day, but one deal in particular stands out for the sheer value on offer: the Jabra Elite 65t. These earbuds launched nearly three years ago for $170, and for most of 2021, they have been available for $80. Right now, they're on sale for just $47, a massive 41% discount from their usual price.
The Elite 65t continue to deliver the basics: they sound great, have a comfortable design that doesn't cause any issues even after several hours of use, and have rock-solid connectivity over Bluetooth 5.0. I've looked at hundreds of wireless earbud deals for Prime Day, but there's nothing that comes close to the value that you're getting with the Elite 65t.
Even after three years, the Elite 65t have a lot going for them. The design makes them suitable for all-day use, and you shouldn't notice any discomfort while wearing the 'buds for an extended duration. These earbuds last five hours between charges, and the charging case holds enough power for two additional charges, so you won't have to charge the case itself more than once a week. The case charges over USB-C, and there's fast charging as well; just leave the 'buds in the case for 15 minutes, and you get an hour's worth of usage.
But the primary reason why you should get these earbuds is the sound quality. These are the best-sounding wireless earbuds you'll find for under $50, and you also get the option to tailor the sound to your tastes by tweaking the EQ settings in Jabra's app. There's decent enough noise isolation as well, and the Elite 65t also hold up particularly well for calls, so if you're looking for earbuds for your Zoom or Google Meet meetings, they're a great choice.
There really isn't a whole lot missing here, and the fact that the Elite 65t cost just $47 make them one of the best Prime Day deals you'll find this year. If there's just one pair of wireless earbuds that you're going to pick up for Prime Day, look no further.
