While Huawei may be best known for its smartphones and laptops, the Chinese firm also has a solid range of wireless audio products, my current go-to true wireless earbuds, the 4.5-star-rated FreeBuds Pro. And now, for Prime Day, two of our favorite Huawei wireless earbuds are available with some pretty serious discounts on Amazon UK.

Both the Huawei FreeBuds Pro and FreeLace Pro have reached the lowest price we've seen to date, with savings of 21% for the 'buds and a huge 56% for Huawei's top-tier neckbuds. If you're in the UK, there's no doubt these are among the best wireless earbud deals of Amazon Prime Day 2021.

The FreeBuds Pro, available in black, white and silver, are fantastic AirPods Pro alternatives that'll work great with any modern Android phone. They're lightweight, with comfortable rubber tips in a variety of sizes, and can give you up to 8 hours of battery life without noise cancellation, or 4 with. The battery case can quickly recharge the buds, and from full bump your total wireless playback time up to 30 hours. And when it's time to recharge, they support quick and easy Qi wireless charging.