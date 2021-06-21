While Huawei may be best known for its smartphones and laptops, the Chinese firm also has a solid range of wireless audio products, my current go-to true wireless earbuds, the 4.5-star-rated FreeBuds Pro. And now, for Prime Day, two of our favorite Huawei wireless earbuds are available with some pretty serious discounts on Amazon UK.
Both the Huawei FreeBuds Pro and FreeLace Pro have reached the lowest price we've seen to date, with savings of 21% for the 'buds and a huge 56% for Huawei's top-tier neckbuds. If you're in the UK, there's no doubt these are among the best wireless earbud deals of Amazon Prime Day 2021.
The FreeBuds Pro, available in black, white and silver, are fantastic AirPods Pro alternatives that'll work great with any modern Android phone. They're lightweight, with comfortable rubber tips in a variety of sizes, and can give you up to 8 hours of battery life without noise cancellation, or 4 with. The battery case can quickly recharge the buds, and from full bump your total wireless playback time up to 30 hours. And when it's time to recharge, they support quick and easy Qi wireless charging.
The FreeLace Pro are Huawei's current top-end wireless neckbuds, boasting louder playback and longer battery life than the FreeBuds. They're also rated IP55 for protection against water and dust, and the clever built-in USB-C port makes it easy to recharge them from your phone, so there's no need to carry a charging cable.
Both deals represent significant savings on solid wireless earbuds that are still less than a year old. In particular, if you're in the market for neckbuds with great sound quality and long battery life, the FreeBuds Pro for less than half price is a real steal.
Other Huawei Audio deals this Prime Day include 21% off the company's over-ear headphones, the FreeBuds Studiio, which are yours for £114. And the budget-focused FreeBuds 4i earbuds can be had for £55.99, a saving of 30%. All of these Huawei audio deals run until June 22.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
