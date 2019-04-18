HP has a new Chromebook on the block, and this one is as stylish as it is powerful. The new HP Chromebook 15 includes a 15.6-inch 1080p touchscreen display with micro edge bezels on the sides. This beautiful touch display is perfect for working, using Android apps, or watching videos.
Speaking of working, the full-sized keyboard features a numeric keypad and is backlit from edge to edge, providing you number crunchers a way to be more productive while on the go. The HP Chromebook 15 also provides plenty of connection options with a full-sized USB port, two USB-C ports used for charging or data transfers, a headphone jack, Bluetooth, and of course Wi-Fi.
The body of the HP Chromebook 15 features a metal A cover with a ceramic-like white finish and a metal keyboard deck that comes in either Mineral Silver or Cloud Blue.
When it comes to power, the HP Chromebook 15 packs either an Intel Pentium or 8th gen Intel Core i processor, 4GB of RAM, and up to 128GB SSD with a microSD card slot for expansion.
This sophisticated Chromebook not only provides you with the power you need, but also the battery life which is rated up to 13 hours with mixed usage to get you through the day. If you're looking to get your hands on one, the Chromebook 15 is available today at HP.com starting at $449.
Stylish and powerful
HP Chromebook 15
It's got the power and the looks.
The HP Chromebook 15 is the perfect machine for those who prefer a more high-end Chromebook. It's got style, performance, and great battery life all in one package and starts at an affordable $449.