HP has a new Chromebook on the block, and this one is as stylish as it is powerful. The new HP Chromebook 15 includes a 15.6-inch 1080p touchscreen display with micro edge bezels on the sides. This beautiful touch display is perfect for working, using Android apps, or watching videos.

Speaking of working, the full-sized keyboard features a numeric keypad and is backlit from edge to edge, providing you number crunchers a way to be more productive while on the go. The HP Chromebook 15 also provides plenty of connection options with a full-sized USB port, two USB-C ports used for charging or data transfers, a headphone jack, Bluetooth, and of course Wi-Fi.