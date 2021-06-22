So in this post, we're going to highlight brands that you may not have heard of. One of the advantages of buying earbuds from a relative newcomer is value; as you're not paying for the brand name, these products tend to undercut the big players by a decent amount. That said, you'll still get a decent build quality and great sound from the picks listed below.

We've gathered the best Prime Day wireless earbud deals from leading audio makers, including Sony, Samsung, Jabra, Apple, Anker, and others. While there are a lot of great deals to choose from in that list, there are hundreds of other deals that are live on Amazon right now.

Edifier's TWS1 Pro offers everything you're looking for in a pair of high-quality earbuds. You get 12-hour battery life, fast charging, Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, great sound quality, IP65 water resistance, and the AptX HD codec. For what you're paying, you are getting an insane value.

Prime Day earbud deals under $30

We're at a point where wireless earbuds are just as affordable as wired options from just a few years ago. You don't have to shell out more than $30 to get your hands on a pair of wireless earbuds that offer decent sound quality, gesture controls, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, and all-day battery life.

So without further ado, these are the best wireless earbuds you can get for under $30 for Prime Day.

TOZO T10 Wireless Earbuds | 60% off at Amazon TOZO isn't a brand you'd be familiar with, but these entry-level wireless earbuds have a lot going for them. They have a lightweight design, pair over Bluetooth 5.0, offer IPX8 water resistance, last over six hours on a full charge, and even have wireless charging. With over 225,000 reviews and a score of 4.5 out of 5, these are the definitive budget wireless earbuds. $24 at Amazon TECNO B1 Wireless Neckband | 37% off at Amazon TECNO makes phones aimed at Asian and African markets, and it sells earbuds in the U.S. These neckbuds have a decent design, connect over Bluetooth 5.0, a large 13.6mm driver that should deliver great sound, in-line remote, secure fit, and IPX5 water resistance. For under $20, they're a steal. $19 at Amazon Altec Lansing NanoPods | 38% off at Amazon Altec Lansing is a well-known manufacturer, but until I came across this listing, I had no idea they made wireless earbuds. These 'buds have a fresh design, pair over Bluetooth 5.0, have an IPX5 rating, and last four hours on a full charge. They're also touted to offer decent noise isolation, and for what they cost, you are getting a great bargain. $18 at Amazon BCMASTER BC-T03W Wireless Earbuds | 35% off at Amazon Yeah, I haven't heard of BCMASTER either, but its wireless earbuds look a lot like the OnePlus Buds Z. These earbuds connect over Bluetooth 5.0, have a four-hour battery life, IPX5 rating, and gesture controls along the stalk. Like most budget earbuds, they're limited to SBC/AAC codecs, but with 875 ratings and a score of 4.5, they're a solid recommendation. $16 at Amazon Vipcall MBits S Wireless Earbuds | 40% off at Amazon I wanted to find the most affordable option in this category, and these may just be the ones. The MBits S have a lightweight design, Blutetooth 5.0 connectivity, work in mono mode, IPX8 water resistance, and six-hour battery life. They debuted on Amazon just under a month ago and have 14 ratings with a 4.5 score. For what you're paying here, you may as well take a chance and see how they turn out. $11 at Amazon

Prime Day earbud deals under $50

The sub-$50 segment hits the sweet spot in terms of value. Most earbuds in this category offer sound quality that's on par with leading audio brands, and the best part is that you don't have to pay a premium.

Edifier TWS1 PRO | 20% off at Amazon Edifier is primarily known for its bookshelf speakers, but it also makes wireless earbuds. The TWS1 Pro feature the latest Bluetooth 5.2 standard, last an astonishing 12 hours on a full charge, offer IP65 dust and water resistance, gesture controls, mono mode, fast charging, and even the AptX HD codec. What more can you ask for in this category? $40 at Amazon Monster Wireless Earbuds | 35% off at Amazon You obviously know Monster for its ridiculously costly cables, but thankfully, the brand's wireless earbuds are affordable. These earbuds nail the basics: they have Bluetooth 5.0, a bass-heavy sound, fast charging that gives you two hours of playback with a 10-minute charge, IPX5 rating, and a comfortable fit. $39 at Amazon EarFun Wireless Earbuds | 44% off at Amazon These earbuds also connect over Bluetooth 5.2, and they're touted with excellent noise isolation. You'll find a bass-heavy sound profile, lightweight design, low-latency mode for gaming, IPX5 rating, and seven-hour battery life. $45 at Amazon

Prime Day earbud deals under $100

Most of the wireless earbud deals from lesser-known brands are aimed at the budget segment, but you'll find a few great options in the $50 to $100 category as well. These are from audio-focused brands like 1More and Edifier that are aimed at enthusiast users, and the Prime Day deal makes them an even more enticing option.

Edifier TWS NB2 Pro | 29% off at Amazon These Edifier earbuds have powerful ANC combined with an IP54 dust and water resistant design, six custom sound modes, and auto-pause/play. The design makes them stand out, and they last seven hours on a full charge, making them a great choice for all-day use. $64 at Amazon