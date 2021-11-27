Chromebooks are wonderful lightweight laptops all year long, but the best Chromebooks earn extra love around the holiday shopping season. Why? Their beautiful blend of pricing and performance gets even sweeter with all the Cyber Monday deals popping up right now.
While many of my favorite Chromebook deals are up in the $300-$500 range — like lowset-to-date prices for the HP Chromebook x2 11 and Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook — you can get a great Chromebook for half that price, too. The Lenovo Flex 3 is a winning sequel to our beloved Lenovo C330, and at $150-160, it's a steal.
Lenovo 10e Chromebook Tablet (Save up to $265)
This is the classroom-tested version of the Lenovo Chromebook Duet, with a 400-nit, 1920 x 1200px touchscreen, long battery life, and unlike the Duet, this version actually has a headphone jack. You can buy just the tablet for $99, but I recommend grabbing the keyboard bundle for $139 for a better out-of-box experience. This tablet will also get Chrome OS updates until June 2028, meaning this $100 tablet will last 3-4 times as long as any Android tablet you buy today.
Acer Chromebook 311 (Save $140)
Powered by a MediaTek MT8183C Octa-Core processor, the Acer Chromebook 311 has 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. There's also a USB-C port for connectivity, charging, or adding a second display.
ASUS CX22NA Chromebook (Save $120)
You can spend more on a Chromebook, but you might not need to. This little champ from ASUS is going to be able to do almost everything you need it to do and at $99 makes for the perfect gift for anyone who needs to stay connected while on the go.
Samsung Chromebook 4 (Save $70)
It may not be the newest Chromebook on the block, but it's a great fit for strapped budgets and casual computing. With up to 12 hours of battery life and 4GB of RAM, the Chromebook 4 is great for homework, writing, everyday computing, and lightweight travel.
Lenovo Chromebook 3 (14") (Save $160)
The Lenvov Chromebook 3 is powered by an 8-core MediaTek processor, has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage onboard. It also has a 1080p full-HD display, so the web looks great.
Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 (11.6") (Save $230)
The Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 is the same winning formula as the Lenovo C330, but it'll get Chrome OS updates until June 2028. Combining that with a 2-in-1 touchscreen, stellar battery life, and durable build makes it a no-brainer for kids.
HP Chromebook 11a (11a-na0010nr / 11a-na0060nr) (Save $90)
Need a durable, affordable Chromebook for your kid to bang on for the next 5-7 years? This HP 11a will get Chrome OS updates until June 2028, meaning it could last your grad school kid clear into middle school.
Acer Chromebook 311 (CB311-10H-41M9) (Save $50)
This ruggedized, classroom-tested Chromebook should be able to survive anything your rambunctious kid throws at it (under 10lbs, at least). While I wish this was a touchscreen model, this laptops has everything else you'll want in your kid's Chromebook: long-lasting battery life, ample storage for offline homework or apps, and USB-C Power Delivery so it can use the same charger as your laptop.
HP Chromebook 14 x360 (14a-ca0130wm) (Save $100)
With a 14-inch touchscreen, beautiful Indigo Blue colorway, and 64GB of storage, this 2-in-1 HP Chromebook is ready to adapt to your life and your workload with ease. The up-facing speakers also make it easier to hear lecture videos or video calls.
If you're getting a Chromebook for a kid, 11.6-inch models are highly portable and more durable, but for adults, you'll likely want a 13-14-inch laptop for easier multi-tasking and reading. The HP 14 x360 isn't the highest resolution, but it is a touchscreen, and that's always a bonus, especially in this price bracket.
If you're after something a little more powerful for your next Chromebook, take a gander over in our Cyber Monday Chromebook deals for more tantalizing offers. I'm also still expecting the Lenovo Flex 5 to see a big discount at some point between now and midnight Tuesday morning, so keep your eyes peeled, as it could potentially drop into the $200-$230 range for an i3 processor and a 1080p touchscreen.
