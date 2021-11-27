Chromebooks are wonderful lightweight laptops all year long, but the best Chromebooks earn extra love around the holiday shopping season. Why? Their beautiful blend of pricing and performance gets even sweeter with all the Cyber Monday deals popping up right now.

While many of my favorite Chromebook deals are up in the $300-$500 range — like lowset-to-date prices for the HP Chromebook x2 11 and Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook — you can get a great Chromebook for half that price, too. The Lenovo Flex 3 is a winning sequel to our beloved Lenovo C330, and at $150-160, it's a steal.

If you're getting a Chromebook for a kid, 11.6-inch models are highly portable and more durable, but for adults, you'll likely want a 13-14-inch laptop for easier multi-tasking and reading. The HP 14 x360 isn't the highest resolution, but it is a touchscreen, and that's always a bonus, especially in this price bracket.

If you're after something a little more powerful for your next Chromebook, take a gander over in our Cyber Monday Chromebook deals for more tantalizing offers. I'm also still expecting the Lenovo Flex 5 to see a big discount at some point between now and midnight Tuesday morning, so keep your eyes peeled, as it could potentially drop into the $200-$230 range for an i3 processor and a 1080p touchscreen.