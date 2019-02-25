Google announced Hindi support for Google Assistant at the start of last year, and since then the search giant has been steadily adding more Indic languages to the mix. Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu were added over the course of 2018, and at Mobile World Congress Google is adding support for four additional Indic languages: Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, and Urdu.

In addition to the new languages, Google is making it easier to switch between languages. You'll now be able to change the Assistant language just by saying, "Ok Google, talk to me in Telugu." Google is also rolling out new language pairs for bilingual support, with Korean, Hindi, Swedish, Norwegian, Danish and Dutch joining the initial siix languages: English, Spanish, German, French, Japanese and Italian.

With Google focusing its attention on the next billion users, the company has announced that it will introduce voice typing on KaiOS devices, allowing customers the ability to use Assistant to dictate long messages, perform web queries, and more. Users will be able to select a language for Assistant that's different from the system language. Google is rolling out Actions on Google for KaiOS and Android Go devices, giving devs the ability to tailor actions to feature phones in markets like India, Indonesia, Brazil, and Mexico.

Finally, Google Assistant integration within Google Maps is going global. Google announced the feature last month for the U.S. market, and now users around the globe will be able to turn to Assistant within Google Maps for dictation, controlling music playback, looking for points of interest on a route, and much more.