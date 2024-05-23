This Verizon bundle deal gets you $200 OFF the Meta Quest 3 and Ray-Ban Smart Glasses

This deal on Meta products is a good one, especially if you were already looking for both a virtual reality headset and smart glasses. Verizon is currently selling the Meta Quest 3 and the Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer Smart Glasses in a bundle for $200 LESS than the price you'd normally pay for both. Since the Meta Quest 3 normally goes for $499.99, and the Ray-Ban Meta glasses for $299, savings from the Verizon deal will essentially pay two-thirds of the price of the smart glasses for you.

Meta Quest 3 and Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses: $798.99 $598.99 at Verizon If you were considering getting both smart glasses and a VR headset, now's your chance! Verizon is selling the Meta Quest 3 and the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses in a bundle for $200 cheaper than what they would cost separately. Gamers will especially appreciate the huge stockpile of Quest games available for the platform, and it's a major upgrade from the last-gen Quest 2. The Ray-Ban smart glasses are easy to use, and this particular bundle comes with the Wayfarer green lenses.

The Meta Quest 3 is the best VR headset available, offering a wide variety of both virtual reality and mixed reality applications. It's especially great for gamers, boasting super high-powered graphics for some of the most immersive VR gaming the modern industry has to offer.

As for Ray-Ban's latest generation of smart glasses, they offer a powerful set of speakers and microphones, a high-quality camera, and easy-to-use Meta AI features. For the most part, they look like regular glasses, apart from the built-in LEDs at in the corners of the frames.

What else can be said? If you were already planning to up your mixed-reality game with both of these innovative products, it's hard to argue with this price. Then again, it may not be worthwhile for you if you don't think you'll use the smart glasses, or vice versa.