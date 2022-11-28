The year's best Oculus Quest 2 deal ends today

If you're looking to get into VR gaming this year, this Cyber Monday Quest 2 deal is the one you've been waiting for. The Meta Quest 2 (once known as the Oculus Quest 2 (opens in new tab)) is not only $50 off (opens in new tab) for Cyber Monday, but it also comes with two of the best games on the system — Beat Saber, and Resident Evil 4 VR. That comes to a $120 value for free, just for buying it today.

But you'll need to make sure to get it ASAP. We've quite literally never seen the Quest 2 go on sale like this — the hardware is typically too popular and doesn't need a discount to sell — but Meta is throwing gamers a bone with this epic bundle for the end of 2022.

If you weren't already aware, the Meta Quest 2 is a VR console. That means that, like the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, or the Nintendo Switch, you don't need anything else to play games. With a Quest 2, you won't even need a TV since everything is packed inside the headset. It's perfect for gaming anywhere and at any time.

(opens in new tab) Meta Quest 2 bundle: $469 $349 at Amazon (opens in new tab) | Best Buy (opens in new tab)

We've never seen the Quest 2 hardware on sale like this, much less with two amazing free games included. If you were waiting for the right time to jump into VR, this is it.

Before you've checked out, can I recommend spending that $50 savings on one additional thing? The best Quest 2 head strap (opens in new tab) — that's the BoboVR M2 Pro — is also on sale for Cyber Monday for $47.99 (opens in new tab). Pretty perfect pricing, right?

Upgrading your head strap right away will ensure that you're plenty comfortable while playing VR games since the cloth strap included with the Quest 2 is pretty crummy. Not only that, but the BoboVR M2 Pro comes with a magnetically detachable, rechargeable battery pack that adds three additional hours of battery life to your Quest 2 experience.

If you happen to find yourself in VR for longer periods of time, you can always purchase additional BoboVR battery packs and hot-swap them during play. It's really impressive and works flawlessly.

You'll also want to check out the 80+ games on sale (opens in new tab) until the end of Cyber Monday. Many of these games are only on sale during big events like Black Friday or Cyber Monday, so you'd be wise to pick up one or two if your budget allows. There are even a few under $10 that would be pretty easy pick-ups.