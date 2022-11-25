Over 80 Oculus Quest 2 games are up to 50% right now for Black Friday

If you're already the proud owner of a Quest 2 headset or are one of the folks that took advantage of the incredible Black Friday deal (opens in new tab) on the headset, you'd be remiss not to spend a few extra bucks and get some of the best Oculus Quest 2 games (opens in new tab) at a steeply discounted price.

Meta's big Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale has begun, granting up to 50% off many of the best games you'll find on the system today. That means you can get classics like The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, Population: One, Superhot VR, Demeo, Moss: Book II, and a host of other titles for only a few bucks!

With over 80 titles to choose from, how do you know which ones to get? We've rounded up a quick list of our favorites so you don't have to fret. But, if you'd rather just peruse the entire list yourself, here are all 82 titles on sale today (opens in new tab) (plus some bundles).

If you're new to VR

If you've got no VR experience (or haven't played anything in VR in a long time), it's smart to start out with games that don't require players to move around virtually. By that, I mean you'll be using your body to do all the movement in these games instead of the joysticks on the controller.

That's important for folks who don't have their "VR legs" just yet because, otherwise, lots of virtual movement can tend to make people feel sick or nauseous. Here are a few games on sale that'll get you started without making you want to stop immediately.

(opens in new tab) Pistol Whip: $29.99 $20.99 at Meta Quest (opens in new tab)

Pistol Whip is a rhythm shooter that'll make players feel like John Wick in no time. You'll be shooting enemies to the rhythm of the beat in dozens of levels including several different story campaigns, each with its own style and weapons. Change it up with modifiers and daily challenges that'll keep you coming back and enjoy what feels like an endless slew of free updates over the years!

(opens in new tab) Superhot VR: $24.99 $16.99 at Meta Quest (opens in new tab)

The VR adaptation of the popular time-stopping first-person shooter is nothing short of magical. Time moves as you move in this action game that will keep you on your toes as you move through each level segment. Grab items to throw at enemies, weapons to shoot them, and use your fists or even your psychic powers as you make your way through what's been called the "Mario 64 of VR."

(opens in new tab) Vacation Simulator: $29.99 $20.99 at Meta Quest (opens in new tab)

Need a little sunshine? Vacation Simulator is here to help! The follow-up to the ever-popular Job Simulator shines with large, free-roam levels that attempt to recreate the perfect vacation as humans once had them. Of course, that's from a robot's perspective of what they thought human life was once like...Pick up this hilarious title that's safe for the whole family and enjoy your next virtual vacation.

(opens in new tab) Walkabout Mini Golf: $14.99 $10.49 at Meta Quest (opens in new tab)

If you're a mini golf lover, Walkabout Mini Golf is the game you want for your Quest 2. Not only are there a host of great "traditional" mini golf courses available, but the developers have tons of additional course packs available. From a course based on the classic game Myst to 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea and even Jim Henson's Labyrinth, Walkabout has something for everyone.

(opens in new tab) Angry Birds Isle of Pigs: $14.99 $8.99 at Meta Quest (opens in new tab)

Everyone loves Angry Birds, and the classic formula is even more fun in VR thanks to the completely rebuild 3D physics engine. Launch birds in an effort to destroy the bad Piggies and get all your eggs back!