Just yesterday, the first high-resolution press renders of the Samsung Galaxy S21 leaked online, giving us our best look yet at the upcoming flagship phone. A "review" video of the Galaxy S21+ has now been posted on YouTube, confirming nearly all of the key tech specs of the successor to one of Samsung's best Android phones of 2020.

The video, which comes courtesy of a YouTube channel called Random Stuff 2, shows off the Galaxy S21+ from nearly every angle. As shown by leaked renders of the phone, the Galaxy S21+ will feature a flat display with a centered hole-punch cutout.