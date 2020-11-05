We recently reported that the Galaxy S21 series lineup of phones may have an abnormally early reveal on January 14, 2021. Now, a new report by SamMobile hints at even more exciting news regarding the new Samsung phones.

According to the report, the upcoming Galaxy Buds Beyond wireless earbuds may come bundled with every Galaxy S21 purchase. Every Galaxy S20 came with wired AKG earphones, and while that felt like a good inclusion, bundling true wireless earbuds is even better. Considering that the Galaxy Buds Beyond may be a follow-up to the $150 Galaxy Buds+, bundling them with the Galaxy S21 may be a very enticing deal, especially at launch.

While not much is known about the Galaxy Buds Beyond besides its name, Samsung's 2020 lineup of wireless earbuds has been well-received by most so we expect them to be pretty compelling.

However, amid the pandemic and the current economic climate, sales for premium-priced flagship phones have been understandably underwhelming. In addition, there's no question that Apple's iPhones are priced fairly competitively with many premium Android phones. In order to combat all these different factors, Samsung is most likely looking to up its game by providing even better value for its higher-end devices.

We're already seeing this trend with Samsung improving its lineup of Galaxy A devices as well as releasing the new Galaxy S20 FE, one of the best phone deals in the market right now.

The Galaxy S21 series will still launch with premium flagship price points, however, the inclusion of the Galaxy Buds Beyond may make that reality a little less painful.