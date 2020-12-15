What you need to know
- Evan Blass posts an image of the first official press photo of the Samsung Galaxy S21.
- The photo shows a design almost identical to leaked CAD renders.
- The Galaxy S21 is expected to launch next month with the new Snapdragon 888 and Exynos 2100.
It wouldn't be the run-up to a launch if we didn't get a ton of leaks ahead of it. We're barely less than a month from the launch of the Galaxy S21 series smartphones and Samsung's flagship has been leaked in an official press photo. Courtesy of tipster Evan Blass, the Voice exclusive shows a phone that should look familiar to anyone who has already seen the plethora of CAD renders that have stormed the internet over the past couple of months.
As expected, the Galaxy S21 looks to feature a flat display with a center punch-hole for the selfie camera. The bezels are quite small and nearly uniform, with what looks like an ever-so-slightly larger chin at the bottom. If it wasn't already explicitly stated, anyone would've mistaken this for the Galaxy S20 FE as it features a similarly boxy frame. The featured wallpaper looks very cool and seems to move away from the flowery wallpapers featured on Samsung's top smartphones this year.
There are no press photos of the Galaxy S21's rear, but based on the CAD renders, it will feature a triple camera setup with an interesting new design. The trio of smartphones, including the Galaxy S21+ and S21 Ultra, is expected to launch on January 14th and will feature both Qualcomm's recently announced Snapdragon 888 and Samsung's upcoming Exynos 2100. S-Pen support is reportedly exclusive to the S21 Ultra and will likely be sold separately along with dedicated cases.
