Samsung gives up, allows Google Discover feed on Galaxy S21 homescreen

Samsung probably hoped that this day would never come. Up to this point, Samsung phones have used the company's own newsfeed — originally Bixby Home, rebranded to Samsung Daily in 2019, and revamped again last month to Samsung Free — on its home page for some time, with no alternatives.

That will reportedly change when the Samsung S21 ships early next year. After an S21 leak showed off the actual phone and some of its features, a Twitter user spotted a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment where the leaker swiped right on the homescreen, revealing (what appeared to be) the Google Discover feed.

Android Police, which first spotted the tweet, reported that it confirmed with its sources that Google Discover would be available to all S21 owners, as part of the One UI 3.1 update that will likely be announced alongside the S21. One UI 3.0 just launched on the Samsung S20 lineup of phones, but won't reach some older phones until mid-2021. We have no word yet on when 3.1 will reach older phones, and with it Google Discover.