What you need to know
- A new rumor claims the Galaxy S11+ will use a new 108MP ISOCELL Bright HM1 sensor with 'Nonacell' technology
- Thanks to 'Nonacell' technology, the sensor will reportedly deliver greatly improved low-light performance compared to the existing 108MP ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor.
- So far, only Xiaomi has launched phones with 108MP primary cameras.
Industry Insider Ice Universe had claimed earlier this month that the Galaxy S11+ will feature a custom 108MP sensor instead of the ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor that was announced in August. The tipster has now shared some more details regarding the "Samsung exclusive" sensor, claiming that it will be called ISOCELL Bright HM1.
S11+ unique new generation 108MP sensor seems to be called ISOCELL Bright HM1. It is a more advanced Nonacell technology than Tetracell. It merges a cluster of 9 pixels into a single pixel and allows 0.8μm pixels to be converted to 2.4μm pixels, greatly improving Low-light shoot— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 18, 2019
Unlike the ISOCELL Bright HMX, the custom ISOCELL Bright HM1 sensor will apparently have more advanced Nonacell technology, which can merge neighboring nine pixels to work as one. Merging the pixels will result in the pixel size increasing from 0.8μm to a much more impressive 2.4μm.
In comparison, the ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor uses Tetracell technology, which merges four neighboring pixels into one to achieve 1.6um pixel size for low-light photography. While the ISOCELL Bright HMX is capable of capturing "bright" 27MP photos in low-light, the ISOCELL Bright HM1 with 9-in-1 pixel binning will capture 12MP resolution photos.
Since Ice Universe claims Samsung will not be selling the custom sensor to other smartphone makers, we may have to wait until the Galaxy S11 launch event to find out more about it. What is becoming quite clear, however, is that Samsung's 2020 flagship phones will offer greatly improved camera performance.
Apart from improved low-light performance, the Galaxy S11 series phones are expected to have a periscope zoom lens with 5x optical zoom.
