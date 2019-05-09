Samsung's Galaxy Fold could be launching sooner rather than later after an update from the company's CEO . On Thursday, Koh Dong-jin had this to say,

(The company) has reviewed the defect caused from substances (that entered the device), and we will reach a conclusion in a couple of days (on the launch).

When asked if the Galaxy Fold would be launching this month, Koh said, "We will not be too late," leading us to believe the launch date is approaching soon.

Previously, the Galaxy Fold was scheduled to be released by April 26. That was before several tech journalists began having issues with the displays on Samsung's new foldable device.

The issues ranged from mistaking the protective layer over the display as a screen protector and removing it, to debris finding its way between the screen and the device. In either case, it caused the Fold's display to either fail completely or caused warping.

Neither is acceptable for a top of the line phone that will set you back nearly $2000. After these issues began springing up on social media, Samsung quickly recalled all the samples to investigate and delayed the global launch of the device. In the time since that recall, Samsung has taken measures to address these issues. First, by minimizing the gap between the protective layer and the display, and by strengthening the exposed areas on the hinge.

This is the first time the South Korean tech giant has officially addressed the rescheduled launch date of the Galaxy Fold. Up until now, we've been left to speculate from emails sent out to AT&T and Samsung customers who pre-ordered the device. The AT&T email mentioned a June 13 ship date, while the Samsung email asked customers to confirm before May 31 or their order would be canceled.

Here's why Galaxy Fold displays are already failing