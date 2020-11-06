Smart lights are great, and that's why this Philips Hue Lightstrip deal is so exciting. Philips Hue makes some of the best connected lights around, but they aren't the cheapest. This Black Friday deal from Best Buy gets you a base two-meter strip plus a one-meter extension for less than you'd usually pay for the base strip. Using your phone or smart speaker, you'll have control of up to 16 million colors without ever leaving your couch.

I love my Philips Hue lights, and though not the sole smart lights I use, the Hue lights are my favorite. Even though I'd rather not have an additional piece of equipment to maintain, Philips Hue lights use a dedicated hub, which keeps the lights connected to your network. I rarely have an instance when my lights are disconnected since they all communicate to a central hub.

Because Philips Hue lights are so reliable, it's one of most popular brands around. This popularity leads to more integration with other smart devices, such as smart assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant. Because this integration is done so well, you can change colors, brightness, and of course, turn the lights off and on so easily with only your voice. If you don't feel like talking to your lights, there's always the Philips Hue app on your phone that gives you lots of control.