Smart lights are great, and that's why this Philips Hue Lightstrip deal is so exciting. Philips Hue makes some of the best connected lights around, but they aren't the cheapest. This Black Friday deal from Best Buy gets you a base two-meter strip plus a one-meter extension for less than you'd usually pay for the base strip. Using your phone or smart speaker, you'll have control of up to 16 million colors without ever leaving your couch.
Lights that flex: Philips Hue Lightstrip base kit + extension bundle
Philips Hue Lightstrips get you over 16 million colors to let you get the perfect shade for any moment. With this bundle, you save money and get more lights for your money due to the included extension.
I love my Philips Hue lights, and though not the sole smart lights I use, the Hue lights are my favorite. Even though I'd rather not have an additional piece of equipment to maintain, Philips Hue lights use a dedicated hub, which keeps the lights connected to your network. I rarely have an instance when my lights are disconnected since they all communicate to a central hub.
Because Philips Hue lights are so reliable, it's one of most popular brands around. This popularity leads to more integration with other smart devices, such as smart assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant. Because this integration is done so well, you can change colors, brightness, and of course, turn the lights off and on so easily with only your voice. If you don't feel like talking to your lights, there's always the Philips Hue app on your phone that gives you lots of control.
This lightstrip bundle brings extra light to your smart LED life by adding an extra meter to the standard two-meter strip. Since these lightstrips are so flexible and come with double-sided tape on the back, the places that you can put this light is bound only by your imagination.
I've used LED strips on the back of my TV for some fun backlighting, under a kitchen cabinet for helpful light while prepping dinner, or even in my home bar with a motion sensor to turn on when I open the door. Smart lights can do so much from being more energy-efficient, allowing you to set schedules to turn on and off, to help you get the perfect look to your home or gaming setup.
