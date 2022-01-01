Best smart LED light bulbs that work with Google Home 2022

Not only are the best smart LED light bulbs more energy-efficient than traditional incandescent bulbs, but you'll feel like Tony Stark walking through your home, controlling the lighting with just your voice. Google Home is one of the tentpole home assistant platforms and all of the bulbs listed here pair perfectly with all of the best Google Home compatible devices available. All you need to ask yourself as a consumer is how many bulbs you need for your home and how much are you willing to spend?

Full-feature smart lights

To experience the best that smart LED lights can offer, you'll want to start with ones that are entirely customizable with the full spectrum of colors available. Because these bulbs are way more expensive than any light bulb you've probably bought in your life, you're going to want to choose a brand that can satisfy all your smart lighting needs or piece together your house plan with bulbs that don't need a hub.

Dimmable white smart bulbs

Let's be real. Not every smart bulb in your home needs to cycle through 16 million different colors. They just need to be dimmable and react to your voice commands. So you can save some money buying white LED smart bulbs for the more mundane areas of your house like hallways and bathrooms and save the fancier color bulbs for the areas you entertain your guests. There are dimmable white smart bulbs available for each smart hub ecosystem and many options that only require a Wi-Fi connection.

Don't be afraid to mix and match

The best part about having so many smart light bulbs available that all work with the Google Assistant is that you can have a hub set up and some individual Wi-Fi bulbs all running on your home network and still control everything using just your voice.

Our top recommendation is the Philips Hue Starter kit which gets you all you need to build your dream smart home. Hue certainly costs more than other brands, but the Philips Hue app and all its integrations make it simply smarter than other options. These bulbs tie in perfectly with Google Home, and you can use Google Assistant to control every aspect of your lights, including powerful zone controls. The Philips Hue hub uses an ultra-reliable Zigbee wireless connection, different wireless technology from Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. That means your bulbs will work properly even if your home Internet connection is out.

But just because you have some Hue bulbs doesn't mean you can't mix and match brands to your heart's content. Google Assistant works with every brand on here, including the ability to change colors, dim the bulbs, and add them to routines. Bulbs like Philips WiZ Connected are way cheaper than Hue without sacrificing much in the way of features, while accent pieces like the Nanoleaf Rhythm Smarter Kit add an extra flair to your home that simply can't be achieved by any normal-style lightbulb.

If you're going for a more retro look, there's no denying the timeless style of Kasa Vintage Edison style bulbs. These bulbs have those unique Edison-style filaments inside, but don't generate heat or use tons of electricity like those bulbs used to. Additionally, since these are Kasa branded, that means they connect directly to your home's Wi-Fi network and are controllable via the Kasa app, Google Assistant, or Amazon Alexa. So it's the best of both worlds.