Gone are the days where you need to rely on a third-party service to help keep an eye on what's going on around your home. Thanks to outdoor security cameras like the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro, you can get a bird's eye view of the yard, while being notified whenever someone (or something) approaches. After originally being released more than three years ago, this new security camera from Ring brings many solid upgrades and can now be had for just $199 for Black Friday.

The Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro may have an obnoxiously long name, but that's fine when you look at everything it provides. You'll enjoy 1080p HDR video recording, along with motion-activated alerts, and it can even be connected to your 5GHz Wi-Fi network, something the original Floodlight Cam couldn't. The security siren has also been upgraded, sounding alarms at up to 110dB so that you and everyone in your neighborhood will hear when something goes awry.