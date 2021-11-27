Gone are the days where you need to rely on a third-party service to help keep an eye on what's going on around your home. Thanks to outdoor security cameras like the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro, you can get a bird's eye view of the yard, while being notified whenever someone (or something) approaches. After originally being released more than three years ago, this new security camera from Ring brings many solid upgrades and can now be had for just $199 for Black Friday.
The Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro may have an obnoxiously long name, but that's fine when you look at everything it provides. You'll enjoy 1080p HDR video recording, along with motion-activated alerts, and it can even be connected to your 5GHz Wi-Fi network, something the original Floodlight Cam couldn't. The security siren has also been upgraded, sounding alarms at up to 110dB so that you and everyone in your neighborhood will hear when something goes awry.
With the attached LED floodlights, your entire yard will be illuminated, regardless of whether it's an ugly day outside or if it's the middle of the night. This helps to provide color night vision recording, plus you can adjust the brightness and light schedules right from the app.
As is the case with most Ring security cameras, the Floodlight Cam Wired Pro offers motion detection. 3D Motion Detection provides some of the most accurate real-time alerts, and the sensitivity can be adjusted with the accompanying Ring app on your phone. However, you will need to sign up for a Ring subscription plan to take full advantage of what this security camera has to offer.
Whether you're already entrenched in the Ring ecosystem of security devices or are jumping at this great Black Friday deal to build up your smart home, the Floodlight Cam Wired Pro is a great choice.
