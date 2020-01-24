AVG Antivirus Pro appSource: Android Central

Just like you'll find for your desktop computer, a quick look on the Google Play Store will reveal a ton of antivirus apps that can be used to protect your Android phone. Some of the most popular ones are AVG, Avast, Lookout, and Norton.

Antivirus apps promise to help keep your device as safe and secure as can be, but on its own, viruses on Android are a lot less common than your typical PC.

Taking a look through the AC forums, not many of our members bother with these antivirus apps at all.

mustang7757

I never use them , I feel they cause system lag or freezes more harm then good .

Laura Knotek

I never use any on Linux, and Android is a type of Linux. However, I do not visit dodgy sites or install shady apps outside of Play Store.

B. Diddy

Here's my usual spiel: For the most part, it's still quite difficult to get an actual virus on your phone, because malware requires you to manually accept the installation (which is why they try to fool you into thinking you're installing something legitimate). Use common sense: 1. Avoid shady websites that deal with things like porn, gambling, and "free" (aka pirated) apps/music/movies....

me just saying

I never even considered getting one. IMO, it is not necessary. most major email services will scan your emails, and the play store checks for nasties.

What about you? Do you use antivirus software on your Android phone?

