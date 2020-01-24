Just like you'll find for your desktop computer, a quick look on the Google Play Store will reveal a ton of antivirus apps that can be used to protect your Android phone. Some of the most popular ones are AVG, Avast, Lookout, and Norton.
Antivirus apps promise to help keep your device as safe and secure as can be, but on its own, viruses on Android are a lot less common than your typical PC.
Taking a look through the AC forums, not many of our members bother with these antivirus apps at all.
What about you? Do you use antivirus software on your Android phone?
Join the conversation in the forums!
