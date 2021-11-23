Everyone wants to feel safe at home or just feel safe to leave home for a few days to visit friends and family. Setting up a home security system from Ring can keep you informed of what's going on at your home even when you're far away. Best of all, you can get a great deal on a Ring Alarm kit starting with the 8-piece kit for just $150 or 40% off. If you have a bigger house, you can also save on a kit with the 14-piece kit coming in at just $200 which is 39% off.

Starting with the smaller kit, you'll get everything you need for a 1-2 bedroom house with one base station, a keypad, four contact sensors, a motion sensor, and a range extender. The larger 14-piece kit comes with a base station, two keypads, eight contact sensors, two motion sensors, and a range extender. You can also choose from a number of bundles with Ring Doorbell cameras and the Echo Show so you can see what's going on in your home.

This Ring system works great with Alexa so if you're taking advantage of best Black Friday smart home deals with Alexa, all of your devices can work together. As you walk out the door, there's no need to mess with a remote or use the keypad, you just need to tell Alexa to enable the alarm. There are a lot of accessories to customize your Ring system for your home and needs. And with 24/7 monitoring and easy access, these Ring Alarm kits are a great way to improve your home's security.

Ring Alarm 2nd Gen kits are up to 45% off at Amazon