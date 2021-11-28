Black Friday introduced quite a few great deals on Chromebooks (and pretty much everything else). But now that Cyber Monday Chromebook deals have arrived, we're seeing even more, such as the latest offering on the HP Chromebook x360 14c. Normally priced at $660, HP is slashing prices with doorbuster deals, bringing the Chromebook x360 14c down to just $480.

The Chromebook x360 14c may not be as flashy as the rest of the best Chromebooks, but that's because it's designed to be a workhorse. In terms of specs, you'll find Intel's latest 11th-gen Intel Core i3, along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. And with the move to the 11th Intel chips, you'll enjoy onboard graphics instead of feeling the need to rely on built-in graphics cards.

Save $180 on one of the best Chromebooks

HP Chromebook x360 14c | $180 off With its 14-inch display and added security features, the HP Chromebook X360 14c is one of the best Chromebooks available. And with this Cyber Monday doorbuster deal, you can save $180 if you're in the market for something new. $480 at HP

As the name suggests, the Chromebook x360 14c features a 14-inch touchscreen display with a 16:9 aspect ratio. By offering the 16:9 format, you'll be able to put windows side-by-side without making it feel too cramped.

Also found on the Chromebook x360 is a fingerprint scanner built into the palm rest, Placed just below the right arrow key, you can forget about remembering passwords and enjoy better security than what you might find on other Chromebooks. Pushing security as far as possible, HP has also integrated a privacy switch for the front-facing camera, which is again, not as common on the current crop of Chromebooks.

Despite being business-oriented, this deal on the Chromebook x360 makes it a can't miss option for anyone who's in the market for a new Chromebook. Whether you want to get work done or watch a movie, you can do it here.