A Chromebook is the perfect computer for any casual user. You have full access to the web and everything on it as well as a huge library of Android apps to choose from. Add in Chrome's ease of use and maintenance-free software, and a Chromebook is probably the right laptop for you.

They're also cheaper than most decent Windows laptops or MacBooks, especially when you can find them on sale. Speaking of being on sale, Cyber Monday at Best Buy is the right time to buy because four models are under $150!

These aren't the best Chromebooks you can buy, and nobody is trying to say otherwise. They are dependable laptops that do what you need them to do at the right price. You could spend a little more during Cyber Monday to get a better model if you need a laptop for work or need to do more than the basics. But for their intended purpose, these are great.

Acer Chromebook 311 Chromebook Powered by a MediaTek MT8183C Octa-Core processor, the Acer Chromebook 311 has 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. There's also a USB-C port for connectivity, charging, and adding a second display. $109 at Best Buy ASUS CX22NA Chromebook Like the Acer model above, the ASUS CX22Na has 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage with an 11.6-inch display. The difference is that you'll also get an Intel Celeron processor for the same price. $109 at Best Buy Lenovo Chrome book 3 (11.6" model) The Lenvov Chromebook 3 is powered by an 8-core MediaTek processor, has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage onboard. It also has a 1080p full-HD display, so the web looks great. $129 at Best Buy Lenovo Chrome book 3 (14" model) This is the same Lenvov Chromebook 3 with all the same specs except for one important one: It comes with a 14-inch 1080p LCD touchscreen. Well worth the extra $20. $149 at Best Buy

Cyber Monday has always been one of the best days of the year to shop for tech products, and you can usually find something you want or need. This year you might need a Chromebook after you've seen these prices. At under $150, they make for perfect holiday gifts, too!