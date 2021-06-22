As a refresher, the WF-XB700 fall in the Extra Bass family; like other products in this series, these buds have a distinctly bass-heavy sound signature that makes them a delight to use. If you're into the music stylings of Skrillex, deadmau5, or other EDM producers, these are the ideal earbuds for you. The WF-XB700 retail for $128, but for Prime Day, they're on sale for just $60, a full $68 off their usual price.

Prime Day has been particularly great for wireless earbuds this year, with the latest models from the likes of Samsung, Jabra, Anker, and more going on sale. Sony also has a few enticing earbuds on sale right now — we've rounded up the best Prime Day wireless earbud deals — and its latest deal sees the WF-XB700 pick up an attractive 54% discount.

The Sony WF-XB700 deliver booming bass, nine hours of battery life, and an IPX4 design that makes them a decent choice for workouts. If you listen to a lot of bass-heavy music and are looking for a great deal on wireless earbuds for Prime Day, these are the obvious pick.

What makes the WF-XB700 stand out from other products in Sony's wireless earbud portfolio is the sound. These earbuds have been tuned to deliver a satisfying thump when you're listening to bass-oriented music, so if that's the music you listen to often, you will see a noticeable difference with the WF-XB700. Because of the bass-focused sound, you miss out on the ability to customize the EQ.

These earbuds are rather large and jut out from your ear, but they're not uncomfortable to wear. They also have gesture controls on the surface of each earbud that lets you easily control music playback and invoke Google Assistant or Alexa, and with IPX4 dust and water resistance, they're decent for workouts.

You'll get nine hours of battery life from a full charge, and they have fast charging as well; just a 10-minute charge will give you an hour's worth of music. The charging case holds power for two full charges, so you'll only have to charge the case itself once a week or so.

For what you're ultimately paying here, the Sony WF-XB700 are a fantastic bargain. So if you're looking for earbuds with a bass-heavy sound signature for Prime Day, get your hands on these earbuds while they're still available for $60.