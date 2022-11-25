The ASUS Chromebook Flip M3 is a smart Black Friday buy

You'll find plenty of cheap Chromebooks on sale this Black Friday but let's be honest — some of them aren't something you want to use every day. A $100 Chromebook is probably great for young kids but you can do better just by spending a little bit more: grab the ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3 (opens in new tab) for $191.

This isn't the world's most fantastic laptop but it isn't meant to be. It has an ARM MediaTek processor, just 4GB of memory, and a scant 32GB of internal storage. It also has a great 3:2 aspect ratio 12-inch touchscreen, fast Wi-FI 5, a convertible hinge that flips the screen back to use as a tablet, and will get updates directly from Google until 2028. Not too shabby!

A lot to like for less than $200

(opens in new tab) ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3: $191.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) It's not the best Chromebook you can buy but it offers a lot of bang for the buck where it counts. You'll love the display and the price. This is a laptop you will actually want to use.

Black Friday is a great day to buy a Chromebook and you can see our roundup of the best deals happening right now. The most important thing to remember is to buy the right one. You can buy a Chromebook you will want to use without spending a bunch of cash.

Take a look at our guides to the best Prime Day phone deals and best Prime Day smartwatch deals so you're totally prepped when the big day arrives.