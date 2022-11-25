The ASUS Chromebook Flip M3 is a smart Black Friday buy
A good Chromebook at a good price.
You'll find plenty of cheap Chromebooks on sale this Black Friday but let's be honest — some of them aren't something you want to use every day. A $100 Chromebook is probably great for young kids but you can do better just by spending a little bit more: grab the ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3 (opens in new tab) for $191.
This isn't the world's most fantastic laptop but it isn't meant to be. It has an ARM MediaTek processor, just 4GB of memory, and a scant 32GB of internal storage. It also has a great 3:2 aspect ratio 12-inch touchscreen, fast Wi-FI 5, a convertible hinge that flips the screen back to use as a tablet, and will get updates directly from Google until 2028. Not too shabby!
A lot to like for less than $200
ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3: $191.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
It's not the best Chromebook you can buy but it offers a lot of bang for the buck where it counts. You'll love the display and the price. This is a laptop you will actually want to use.
Black Friday is a great day to buy a Chromebook and you can see our roundup of the best deals happening right now. The most important thing to remember is to buy the right one. You can buy a Chromebook you will want to use without spending a bunch of cash.
Take a look at our guides to the best Prime Day phone deals and best Prime Day smartwatch deals so you're totally prepped when the big day arrives.
Jerry is an amateur woodworker and struggling shade tree mechanic. There's nothing he can't take apart, but many things he can't reassemble. You'll find him writing and speaking his loud opinion on Android Central and occasionally on Twitter.
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.