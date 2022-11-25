The Acer Chromebook 512 is the $100 Chromebook you should buy this Black Friday

One thing you'll always see on Black Friday is plenty of Chromebook deals. it's the perfect time to buy one because they're all on sale. If you're looking for a cheap one to use as a lightweight internet machine or something for the kids to use for homework, the Acer 512 is on sale for just $114 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's a whopping 43% off its normal $200 price tag.

Buying a $100 Chromebook (OK, technically a $114 Chromebook but whatever) is a good idea if you have a few extra bucks. You can leave it on the coffee table or stuff it behind your car seat and anywhere you have an Android phone to use for an internet connection you have desktop-style access to everything. For some people, its even powerful enough to be the only computer in the house.

Worth the money

(opens in new tab) Acer Chromebook 512: $199.99 $114 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Chromebooks make for great cheap computers. You don't need a lot of power because of the lightweight Chrome OS, and they're secure and always up to date. Spending a few dollars on one so you always have it on hand is a wise decision.

The Chromebook 512 comes with an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory, and 32GB of storage. In addition, it has the standard 1366 resolution 12-inch display you'll find on plenty of cheap laptops.

The difference is that these specs are enough for a Chromebook and the 512 is dirt cheap at just $114. You can spend a lot more on a Chromebook and you will need to if you want to do something like install your Steam library and play games, but this one is great for "general" computing. You'll find all the best Black Friday Chromebook deals right here at Android Central.

Take a look at our guides to the best Prime Day phone deals and best Prime Day smartwatch deals so you're totally prepped when it's time to buy.