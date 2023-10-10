I test Chromebooks for a living and this is the one I'm buying for myself

It's an exciting time to jump into the world of Chromebooks, whether you're looking to pick up your first one or upgrade to something new. Making things even better, Best Buy has knocked down the price of one of the best Chromebooks, as the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (2023) is just $569.

The 2023 model is slightly different than last year's version but still offers an incredibly well-rounded experience. For one, you'll enjoy a 2-in-1 design, complete with a 14-inch touch-screen display, allowing you to prop it up to watch some movies or fold the keyboard all the way back to jot down some notes.

Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (2023): $699 $569 at Best Buy The Chromebook Spin 714 (2023) has everything you could want out of a high-end Chromebook. But you might not want to wait around for a better deal, as you can save $130 on the Spin 714 from Best Buy.

Powering the Chromebook Spin 714 (2023) is Intel's Core i5-1335U, which is one of the most powerful chips we've seen in a Chromebook to date. This is paired with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, giving you plenty of wiggle room, even if you find yourself with a bunch of tabs and windows open at once.

Something else to keep in mind is that this is one of the models that will be upgraded with the new "Chromebook Plus" features. This new initiative was introduced just before the Pixel 8, bringing with it the ability to use Magic Eraser in Google Photos, enjoy more controls while on video calls, and more AI-powered features in the future.

We're still working through our full review of this device, but it's already looking like the latest Spin 714 is going to take the top spot as our best Chromebook.