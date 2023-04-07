Best video editors for Chromebooks 2023

Once upon a time, Chromebooks were only really designed to act as portable web browsers and not much else. This meant that everything you needed, or wanted, to do required using different websites or web apps. However, continued development on ChromeOS has made the best Chromebooks more useful and competitive with Windows and macOS laptops.

Gone are the days when you needed to reach for another device if you wanted to do something like use a video editor on a Chromebook. Although there aren't quite as many options as what you'll find on Windows or macOS, there are a few video editors for Chromebooks you should check out.

LumaFusion

For years, iPad owners have been able to lay claim to one of the best video editors for mobile devices in LumaFusion. However, that's no longer the case as LumaFusion is now available on both Android and the best Chromebooks. The app was first teased to arrive on Android alongside the release of the Galaxy Tab S8 lineup.

Then, it was confirmed during Google I/O 2022 that LumaFusion would be accessible on Chromebooks and ChromeOS. However, it wasn't until February 2023 that LumaFusion finally made its way to owners of the best Android tablets and Chromebooks.

LumaFusion now gives you the ability to record, edit, and publish videos right from a single device without needing to move files around to different devices. The only "catch" is that you'll have to shell out some dough if you want to use LumaFusion, as it's available on the Play Store for $29.99

Google Photos

It likely won't be long before we move Google Photos up to the #1 spot on this list, but for now, it's in second place. This is because Google is still rolling out the ability to create movies and videos from scratch using the Photos app.

Currently, you can edit any videos that you've already recorded and uploaded to Photos, but the upcoming feature update will expand this even further. Once available, you'll be able to choose from one of the provided templates, making many adjustments and edits as you see fit.

The best part is that you can easily use different videos and images that are already available within your Photos library. And you'll be able to get started simply by searching for "movie" in the Launcher on your favorite Chromebook.

Microsoft Clipchamp

Clipchamp has been around for quite some time but was acquired by Microsoft in May 2022. Naturally, Microsoft made this easily accessible within Windows 10 and Windows 11, but Clipchamp has another trick up its sleeve.

Instead of needing to download a separate app from the Play Store, you can use Clipchamp to edit videos right from within a Chrome tab. And if you want to make it more easily accessible from your Chromebook, you are able to install the PWA (web app). This allows you to open the app right from your Launcher, without needing to open a new Chrome window or tab.

Unlike Google Photos, there are some costs associated with one of the best video editors for Chromebooks. The free version provides access to audio, image, and video stock, premium filters and effects, along with the ability to export at 1080p. Otherwise, Clipchamp Essentials is priced at $11.99 per month and adds a "Brand kit," "content backup," and "Premium stock" images, video, and audio.

PowerDirector - Video Editor

PowerDirector is one of the best video editors for Windows and macOS, but its mobile version has become one of the best video editors for Android. And thanks to the ability to download and install Android apps on Chromebooks, you can use PowerDirector to edit videos.

On the bright side, you won't have to worry about using a smartphone interface on a Chromebook, as PowerDirector adapts to the screen size you have. This makes it much easier to edit videos on ChromeOS, but it doesn't come free.

Unlike LumaFusion, which offers a "buy once" approach, PowerDirector relies on a subscription model. The app itself is free to download, but when you start the app for the first time, you'll be able to sign up for either a yearly or monthly subscription. The former comes in at $27.99 per year, with the latter coming in at $6.99 per month.

Kdenlive

It wouldn't be right if we didn't mention a couple of the best video editors for Chromebooks that you can install via Linux. Kdenlive is the first of our picks, offering a "free and open source video editor" that has been around for years.

The app is regularly updated and maintained, providing quite a few more features than you might have expected to see. Something that makes Kdenlive so unique is that the app developers have planned updates that roll out on a monthly basis. Plus, you can view the "roadmap" in order to see what new features are set to be implemented.

As we mentioned, Kdenlive is free to download and use on any of the best Chromebooks. The only "catch" is that you'll need to first enable Linux on ChromeOS before you'll be able to install the Linux app.

OpenShot Video Editor

OpenShot falls under the same category as Kdenlive, offering another free and open-source video editor for Chromebooks. You won't be able to find it on the Play Store, but with Linux enabled, OpenShot can be easily installed on your Chromebook or ChromeOS device of choice.

The list of supported features for OpenShot continues to grow with every update, offering many of the same features you'll find with "traditional" video editors. This includes things such as editing clips, "video transitions with real-time previews," adding and creating templates, and much more.

While OpenShot might not see as many updates as Kdenlive or some of the other options on this list, that's not really a deal breaker. This video editor is already quite powerful, and OpenShot 3.0 was released in December 2022 bringing with it "more than 1000 improvements."

Harness the power of ChromeOS

Many of the best Chromebooks have enough power to handle much more than just having a bunch of tabs open at once. You can play some of your favorite Steam games, tinker around with the world of Linux apps, and even create or edit videos from your Chromebook.

All of the updates in recent years have culminated in Chromebooks being quite viable for many use cases. Now, you won't need to reach for another device if you want to do something more process- or graphics-intensive.