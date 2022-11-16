Best Black Friday Chromebook deals — $89 Lenovo IdeaPad, record low prices, and more

The biggest sale event of the year is about a week away, but you don't need to wait to take advantage of some seriously great Black Friday Chromebook deals. Just about every big retailer on the web started their Black Friday sales early this year, which means you're in a great position to save some serious cash, particularly if you're on the hunt for a new Chromebook.

Chromebooks are particularly popular this time of year, mostly because they're so versatile. Whether you're looking up recipes, attending work meetings, or trying to finish up that essay, a solid Chromebook should be able to tackle the job with ease.

We've searched through all of the active holiday sales and dropped the best Chromebook deals below, so you can stop Googling and start saving. We've also made it easy by breaking down your options by price range, and each product we list will have a brief description of the discount and a quick look at the specs. Most Chromebooks fall in the $200-$500 range, but we've actually found a few Black Friday deals that drop the laptops to $100 or less! If you want to see what else is available this holiday season, you can also head over to our Black Friday deals live blog, where we're actively sharing deals all month long.

Quick picks

Price range: under $200

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad 311 Chromebook: $219.99 $89.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Best Buy is slashing over $120 off the price of the Lenovo IdeaPad 311 Chromebook, which is a total discount of over 50% and one of the lowest prices we've seen for the laptop. Although it doesn't have a touchscreen, the 311 is quite fast and boasts up to 10 hours of battery life alongside a 720p webcam.

(opens in new tab) HP 11.6" Chromebook: $225 $79 at Walmart (opens in new tab) Currently selling for less than $80, this 11.6-inch Chromebook from HP features powerful AMD processors, 4GB of onboard RAM, and reinforced metal corners so durability won't be a concern. Although it lacks a touchscreen, you're getting a lot of bang for your buck with this extremely affordable Chromebook.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Chromebook 4: $229.99 $129 at Amazon (opens in new tab) As part of their lineup of early Black Friday deals, Amazon is carving a very generous 44% off the Samsung Chromebook 4, bringing the price of the laptop down to a mere $129. The Chromebook boasts an 11.6-inch display with a durable construction and a large battery that'll last up to 12.5 hours on a single charge.

(opens in new tab) ASUS Chromebook C203XA: $249.99 $142.42 at Amazon (opens in new tab) For a limited time, Amazon is slashing a hefty 43% off the price of the ASUS Chromebook C203XA, a rugged little laptop that boasts a powerful MediaTek Quad-Core processor, a spill-resistant keyboard, and up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge. This deal could expire or change at any moment, so don't wait too long to make your move.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Chromebook S330 Laptop: $279.99 $164 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Fast and secure, the Lenovo S330 uses a powerful MediaTek processor to deliver exceptional performance in a package that's less than one inch thin. Amazon is currently dropping the price of this Chromebook by 41%, bringing it down to a record low price of $164.

(opens in new tab) HP 14" Touch Chromebook: $299 $179 at Walmart (opens in new tab) Sleek, versatile, and now quite affordable, the HP 14-inch Touch Chromebook boasts a gorgeous convertible HD display, Intel Celeron N4120 processor, and an all-day battery, and now you can get your own for $120 off at Walmart.

Price range: $200-$300

(opens in new tab) ASUS Chromebook Flip C214: $349.99 $231.08 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Time and time again, we've called the Flip C214 the best student Chromebook (opens in new tab) that money can buy, and now you can get your very own for 34% off at Amazon. It's not as nice as that 50% discount that we saw last week, but it's nevertheless a pretty stellar offer for a very stellar Chromebook.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i: $429.99 $299.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Another excellent option for students, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i boasts a convertible design that'll let you turn the laptop into a tablet in an instant, plus a powerful 11th-Gen Intel Core i3 processor, up to 10 hours of battery life, and a backlit keyboard. Right now, you can snag one of these versatile laptops for just $299.99.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3: $369.99 $244.99 at Lenovo (opens in new tab) Lenovo is getting in on the Black Friday action by slashing a very nice 33% off the price of their Duet 3. This laptop-tablet hybrid features a detachable keyboard and a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon processor that makes multi-tasking a breeze. To enjoy the savings, don't forget to use the coupon code IDEABFNOW when checking out.

Price range: $300 and up

(opens in new tab) Acer Chromebook 317: $499 $379 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Today only (November 16th), you can get the Acer Chromebook 317 for a whopping $120 off at Best Buy. This laptop features a massive 17-inch FHD screen (unusual for a Chromebook), impressively fast Intel Celeron processor, and up to 10 hours of battery life for all-day use.

(opens in new tab) HP Chromebook x2 11: $679.99 $449.99 at HP (opens in new tab) The HP Chromebook x2 11 is currently seeing a whopping $230 price drop on HP's official site. For just $450, you're getting a powerful Chromebook with a detachable keyboard, 8GB of memory, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor that makes multitasking a breeze.

(opens in new tab) HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook: $1,149 $1,089 at HP (opens in new tab) If you're aren't familiar with it already, the HP Elite Dragonfly is pretty much peak Chromebook technology. This titan of multi-tasking comes with an incredibly fast Intel Core i3 processor, a 360-degree convertible design, and a 13.5-inch 2K UHD display. HP is currently dropping $60 off the price of this premium Chromebook. That may not seem like a lot, but discounts on the Elite Dragonfly are so rare that it's worth your consideration.

Black Friday FAQ

When do the Black Friday deals go live? Right now! All of the best offers tend to start trickling in once November 1st hits, so now's a great time to beat the crowds and enjoy some epic discounts before things start selling out. Even if a retailer hasn't launched their "official" Black Friday sale, you might see quite a few record low prices if you keep your eyes peeled. Of course, prices may drop even lower in the coming weeks, and we'll be here to post the most up-to-date offers as they arrive.

What's the difference between a Chromebook and a laptop? Unlike regular laptops, Chromebooks run on Chrome OS, a web-based operating system that's lightweight, simple, and secure. Instead of being able to download third-party software, like you would with a traditional laptop, you have to download apps through the Google Play store. All of this means that, although they aren't as powerful or as customizable, Chromebooks are inherently affordable and easy to use.

Once you pick out your cheap laptop, you can use that leftover cash for essential Chromebook accessories such as a wireless keyboard, additional storage, or a pair of stylish earbuds.