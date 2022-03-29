Best cheap Chromebook prices and deals: March 2022

Whether you're a student, a parent, or you just want a simple, cheap laptop, there are tons of great Chromebook deals out there if you know where to look. Luckily, we've done the work for you and gathered all the cheapest Chromebooks into one simple guide.

Chromebooks aren't generally meant for serious gaming, coding, or heavy-duty storage. Instead, they're simple, portable laptops that are perfect for doing schoolwork, checking emails, or just casually surfing the web. In fact, Chromebooks have become increasingly popular since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, namely because they make perfect laptops for kids attending school remotely. This just goes to show that, although they might not be the best laptops for every situation, a Chromebook may be the right device for your individual needs.

Under the hood, these lightweight laptops run Google's Linux-based operating system Chrome OS, and they come with the Google Play store pre-installed so you can enjoy access to thousands of apps straight out of the box.

The simplicity of Chromebooks also makes them quite affordable, and the nice thing about affordable devices is that a good deal can quickly turn a budget-friendly opportunity into an absolute steal. For example, if you're looking at a mid-tier Chromebook that retails for $220, it's not uncommon for a promotion to come through and drop that price to $175 or less. So on that note, let's dive straight into the best Chromebook prices and deals of the month, starting with devices that are under $200.

Best cheap Chromebooks under $200

ASUS 11.6" Chromebook: $219 $99 at Best Buy Boasting an 11.6-inch HD display and 4GB of memory, this laptop is simple but powerful enough for basic multitasking. It's also fitted with a built-in webcam and microphone for meetings and presentations. Best Buy is currently dropping a whopping $120 off the retail price (that's over 50% off), making this promotion one of the best Chromebook deals you'll find all month.

HP Chromebook: $225 $98 at Walmart With over half off the retail price, this Chromebook deal is almost too good to be true. The HP Chromebook is the ideal blend of simplicity and practicality, complete with an 11.6-inch anti-glare display, 4GB of memory, and a 32GB hard drive ⁠— all for under $100.

Samsung Chromebook 4: $229 $137 at Amazon This ultrathin Chromebook is small but mighty, weighing less than three pounds and meeting eight different military-grade durability standards. These features, alongside a powerful battery that will last up to 12 hours on a single charge, make this Chromebook a perfect choice if you're constantly on the go. And with an Amazon discount of over 40%, this tough laptop is going to be tough to pass up.

Acer 315 15.6" Chromebook: $216 $189 at Walmart Most Chromebooks under $200 have screens that are only around 11 to 14 inches, so this laptop really stands out with its generous 15.6-inch HD display. The Acer 315 boasts 4GB of memory and 32GB of storage, and Walmart is currently selling the laptop for just $189.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3: $219 $168.27 at Amazon This popular Chromebook is fast and powerful yet compact, weighing less than three pounds and smaller than the size of an average piece of printer paper. Despite its small size, the IdeaPad features four USB ports, a 720p webcam, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Amazon is currently selling the laptop at over 20% off, landing it comfortably beneath the $200 mark.

Best cheap Chromebooks for $200-$500

Lenovo Flex 5: $419 $289 at Best Buy The Lenovo Flex 5 offers premium Chromebook features at a mid-tier price. The Flex comes with a 13.3-inch touchscreen and a flip-and-fold design that lets you transform the laptop into a tablet in an instant. Best Buy is currently dropping $130 off the price, making this Chromebook a perfect choice if you prioritize versatility in your devices.

Samsung Chromebook 4 15.6": $299.99 $225 at Amazon A larger version of the Samsung Chromebook 4 described above, this laptop boasts a generous and immersive 15.6-inch display, and it comes with all of the military-grade durability features found on the smaller version. Amazon is currently offering a 25% discount on this Chromebook, which shaves $75 off the retail price.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go 4: $359 $299 at Walmart Backed by an industry-leading brand, the Galaxy Chromebook Go is ideal for users who want high-performance specs without breaking the bank. The laptop features a whopping 64GB of storage, 12 hours of battery life, and a 14-inch screen while remaining small enough to slide easily into a crowded backpack.

Acer Chromebook Spin 311: $249.99 $218 at Amazon With its eye-catching convertible design and 11.6-inch touchscreen display, this Chromebook is sure to turn heads. Although it's currently not the cheapest that it's ever been on Amazon (the Spin reached $209.99 earlier this month), the $30 drop in price is nevertheless worth considering if you need a new laptop today.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5: $499 $399 at Best Buy This paper-thin Lenovo Chromebook features an impressive 13.3-inch OLED touchscreen and uses a cutting-edge 2.55GHz Snapdragon processor to deliver peak-level performance all day long. With $100 off the retail price tag, you can't beat this deal if you want a premium-tier device for less than $500.

Once you pick out your cheap laptop, you can use that leftover cash for essential Chromebook accessories such as a wireless keyboard, additional storage, or a pair of stylish earbuds.