When you want to cancel out noise while listening to your favorite tunes, a good pair of noise canceling headphones can make that happen. The best Prime Day headphone deals do take that into account with some good options, but when you're talking about high-level performance, the Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 are among the best money can buy — especially when you can pay less.

The Bose NCH 700 had some big cans to fill coming off the heels of the exceptionally popular QC35 II, but they answer the call in more ways than one. For starters, the active noise cancelation (ANC) is among the best of any pair of over-era headphones, doing a solid job of muffling out background noise that might otherwise get in the way of the audio content you want to hear clearly. There are 11 levels of ANC to play with, giving you a lot of flexibility in how much of the effect you want to employ.

You can expect ANC as good, or better than the QC35 II, making the NCH 700 a very viable choice when it comes to listening to something great. That also goes for the overall sound quality, which maintains a level of clarity befitting of Bose's reputation. The sound signature sticks with a nice, neutral profile that you can also enjoy with multiple musical genres. Unfortunately, you don't get a full equalizer to tweak sound more to your preferences, but you've still got a solid base to listen to from the start.

It always helps that they can be comfortable to wear for longer periods. The NCH 700 were built with a softer headband and fairly thick ear cups that contour nicely to your head and ears for a snug fit. They are a little bigger than the QC35 II, so you may like that if you feel like bigger headphones have a better chance of sitting on top of your head. If you are thinking of taking them while traveling, be mindful that they don't fold up for a smaller footprint to take up less space.

Battery life isn't amazing at up to 20 hours per charge when compared to competitors, but if that's enough for your tastes, then you are good to go. The good news is you can plug in via USB-C and fast charging will get you up to two hours of playback, helping to mitigate the modest overall battery life available.

With all that in mind, this real Prime Day deal looks like a great way to up your headphone game if your ears are itching for something new.