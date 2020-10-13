Another great thing about true wireless earbuds is that no matter what kind of device you have, be it an Android or iOS phone, Mac, Windows, or Chrome computer, or tablet of some sort, the Bluetooth connectivity means that they will work across devices. So if you're an Android user who always wanted a pair of Apple AirPods, or you work at an iMac but have heard how great the Galaxy Buds+ are, now's your chance to experience them for yourself!

In our opinion, true wireless earbuds are some of the best tech products available today. Not only are they convenient, sound great, and have a pretty good battery life, but you can use them while relaxing while working or while working out! We've been scouring the Prime Day deals to bring you some of the best discounts on the most popular true wireless earbuds.

Amazon's Echo Buds may look a little bulky, but they're actually quite comfortable in the ear. The earbuds feature Bose-powered Active Noise Reduction, while also allowing granular control of what outside sounds you want to let pass through. You have hands-free Alexa access, and you can invoke Siri or the Google Assistant with just a tap!

Best Amazon Earbud Deals

Amazon hasn't been making true wireless earbuds for very long, but the company's first attempt was a smashing success. Normally retailing for $130, the Echo Buds are an absolute steal at $80. The noise reduction/cancellation is excellent, as is the ambient pass-through mode, and they are comfortable enough to wear for hours on end. Plus, you can ask Alexa to change the song, increase the volume, or remind you to get back to work!

Amazon Echo Buds | $50 off at Amazon Amazon's Echo Buds may look a little bulky, but they're actually quite comfortable in the ear. The earbuds feature Bose-powered Active Noise Reduction, while also allowing granular control of what outside sounds you want to let pass through. You have hands-free Alexa access, and you can invoke Siri or the Google Assistant with just a tap! $80 at Amazon

Best Apple Earbud Deals

Apple didn't invent the truly wireless earbud category, but it sure did a lot to popularize the genre and form factor! AirPods are the most ubiquitous earbuds that you'll see, and while they may be popular, they're also quite good. They have long battery life, fit most ear types well (especially the AirPods Pro), and they are dead simple to set up and pair with your Apple devices. Not an iPhone user? Don't worry — the AirPods work well and sound great with any Bluetooth device!

Apple AirPods | $44 off at Amazon The original AirPods set the tone for how modern-day wireless earbuds should behave, sound, and look. Their small charging case fits just about any pocket, and Apple device users can invoke Siri hands-free. They instantly pair with your Apple devices and seamlessly transition across Apple products. But don't fret, Android and Windows users, the AirPods are still great Bluetooth earbuds for your gear as well! $115 at Amazon Apple AirPods Pro | $50 off at Amazon Many Apple reviewers, fans, and even critics called the AirPods Pro the best Apple product of 2019, and several of my colleagues at Android Central even swear by them. With their silicone tips, they fit and feel better than the regular AirPods, and their active noise cancellation and adaptive EQ technology are second to none. $199 at Amazon

Best Samsung Earbud Deals

Since Samsung makes some of the best smartphones, smartwatches, and tablets in the Android space, it's no surprise that they also make some of the best wireless earbuds around. While we love the new Galaxy Buds Live, those are not on sale during Prime Day. Instead, we want to focus on the equally good Galaxy Buds, and Galaxy Buds Plus.

Samsung Galaxy Buds | $20 off at Amazon These are the first in the line of several quality wireless earbuds that Samsung has released over the past 18 months, but they still hold up very well in late 2020. You can get up to six hours of battery life per charge and an additional seven hours from the case. The buds are water-resistant and feature premium sound tuned by AKG. $110 at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds+ | $30 off at Amazon The Galaxy Buds+ are the next step in the evolution of Samsungs wireless earbuds, and these are even better than the already great originals. The battery life jumped to a whopping 11 hours of nonstop music, with 11 more available from the charging case. These also fit and sound even better than the first generation, with great noise cancellation and Ambient Aware 2 technology to let you hear a bit of the outside world when you need to. $120 at Amazon

Other Great Earbud Deals

Don't think that the sun rises and sets with the big tech giants; there are many, many other companies making excellent wireless earbuds. Some of our favorites on sale during Prime Day include these from LG, Anker, and 1More, but don't forget to check out some of the less expensive, less well-known brands making affordable wireless earbuds.

Which wireless earbuds should you buy?

Wireless earbuds are a very personal piece of technology, so you should definitely read our produce reviews (linked above where available) to see what our experts thought of the fit, feel, and sound. That being said, we've included these earbuds on this list for a reason — that we think they're among the best you can buy today!

Unless you absolutely have to have a pair of Apple AirPods (and at these prices, I can't blame you!), then I would recommend either the Amazon Echo Buds or the 1More ColorBuds. Both are a great value, have long battery life, feel comfortable, and sound superb.