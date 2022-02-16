Best wallet & folio cases for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Android Central 2022
When the time comes to find a case for your Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, you'll have various options to sort through. We've made it easier for you by rounding up some of the best Galaxy S22 Ultra wallet and folio cases. Whether you like not having to carry a wallet around or you love a case with a kickstand, there's something here for everyone.
- Slim durability: Foluu Galaxy S22 Ultra Flip Folio Wallet Case
- Protected inside and out: OCASE Galaxy S22 Ultra Wallet Case
- Hybrid action: Njjex Galaxy S22 Ultra Wallet Case,
- Perfectly precise: TUCCH Galaxy S22 Ultra Wallet with TPU Shockproof Interior Case
- All the essentials: Arae Galaxy S22 Ultra Leather Wallet Case Cover
- Cover your bases: OCASE Retro Series Galaxy S22 Ultra Wallet Case
- Genuinely beautiful: TORRO Galaxy S22 Ultra Genuine Leather Case Cover
- Keep it simple: ATRAING Galaxy S22 Ultra Case with Card Holder
Slim durability: Foluu Galaxy S22 Ultra Flip Folio Wallet CaseStaff Pick
You can find slim Galaxy S22 Ultra wallet and folio cases without sacrificing durability. This option from Foluu is proof of that. The case is premium PU leather material with excellent anti-scratch functionality to protect your phone from damage. The versatile design features a card slot and a built-in stand for easy viewing at any angle.
Protected inside and out: OCASE Galaxy S22 Ultra Wallet Case
This option from OCASE offers maximum protection. The outer PU leather material can resist scratches and fingerprints, with a special TPU inner case for extra protection. You'll have three card slots, a wallet compartment, and a magnetic closure. Plus, the RFID shielding technology protects your card information from thieves.
Hybrid action: Njjex Galaxy S22 Ultra Wallet Case,
If you want the best of both worlds, consider this Njjex Galaxy S22 Ultra wallet and folio case. You'll enjoy having both the protection and convenience of a wallet folio without succumbing to a large and bulky case. The slim design features high-quality PU leather, strong magnets, nine card slots, a money pocket, and a built-in kickstand.
Perfectly precise: TUCCH Galaxy S22 Ultra Wallet with TPU Shockproof Interior Case
The Galaxy S22 Ultra is a unique phone requiring a specific case design to achieve a perfect fit. This option from TUCCH will do the job. You'll have exact cutouts for access to key features such as the S Pen, speakers, buttons, and cameras. The TPU full-body inner shell has a shockproof edge to protect your phone against drops and bumps.
All the essentials: Arae Galaxy S22 Ultra Leather Wallet Case Cover
When you invest in a phone with endless capabilities like the Galaxy S22 Ultra, you need a case that can keep up. This option from Arae is equipped with four card slots and a separate area for your cash. The wrist strap gives you extra security, so you don't lose track of your phone. The anti-scratch leather will protect your phone from unwanted damage.
Cover your bases: OCASE Retro Series Galaxy S22 Ultra Wallet Case
When you're looking for Galaxy S22 Ultra wallet and folio cases that are all about combining functionality and fashion, look no further. The OCASE Retro Series is made of handcrafted, durable PU leather that will keep your phone safe at all times. Scratches, dents, and other damage are a thing of the past. You'll have three card slots as well as a side pocket for money or more cards.
Genuinely beautiful: TORRO Galaxy S22 Ultra Genuine Leather Case Cover
If you're willing to spend a bit more, consider this option from TORRO. It comes in dark brown, tan, and black. The genuine leather comes directly from TORRO, a company specializing in luxury leather goods. The precise fit gives you access to the screen, buttons, camera, S Pen, and charging port. It's even compatible with Qi wireless charging.
Keep it simple: ATRAING Galaxy S22 Ultra Case with Card Holder
Perhaps you'd rather keep it simple. Some people don't need a case to house the entire contents of their wallet. If you want a case that still offers storage without the extra bulk, this is the one for you with enough space for two cards. This option from ATRAING offers a raised bumper to protect your screen and camera lenses from drops and shocks.
Which Galaxy S22 Ultra wallet or folio case is right for you?
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the best Android phones you can buy, so you should protect it with a solid case. Fortunately, many of the best cases also serve as wallets and folios. This is an ideal option for people who are tired of carrying around too many items. One of the best options is the Foluu Galaxy S22 Ultra Flip Folio Wallet Case. The premium PU leather material is slim yet durable, so you'll have protection and functionality rolled into one.
If you like your phone case to be a fashion statement, you might be interested in the TORRO Galaxy S22 Ultra Genuine Leather Case Cover. This company specializes in making luxury leather goods carefully crafted from premium cowhide leather, so you know these cases are the real deal. There are a few classic color options, including black, dark brown, and tan.
As you can tell, there are numerous Galaxy S22 Ultra wallet and folio cases to pick from. If these aren't quite your style, be sure to check out all the other Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra cases we recommend.
