Best Android VPN apps in 2023

Investing in one of the best Android VPN apps could end up being an intelligent idea. Odds are that by now you've heard of a Virtual Private Network, or VPN, but may not have signed up for one just yet.

A VPN is a vital tool that keeps your info – like IP address, location, and personal data – hidden so cookies and internet trackers can't log your browser or app use history. You'll also get an extra layer of protection to keep you safe from hackers and other threats, and VPNs are also helpful when trying to connect to TV streaming apps while you are traveling outside your come country.

Your Android device is safe, sure ... but is it safe enough? Don't take any chances – check out some of the best Android VPNs below.

Top 3 best VPN for Android:

ExpressVPN - best VPN for Android

ExpressVPN is not only our overall pick for best VPN, but also takes the crown for best Android VPN as well. It's fast enough for most users, offers a ton of features and has extensive support options. If you're not quite ready to commit, you can even try it for 30-days risk-free.

Surfshark - easy to use VPN that's great value

Do you want fast? Surfshark is the fastest VPN (opens in new tab) you can find. Features are abundant here, with excellent unblocking, robust security features and clean interfaces with its apps. Surfshark won't disappoint, and can also go easy on the wallet when you pay for multiple months.

NordVPN - the biggest name in the business

NordVPN seems to be at the top of almost every best VPN list, so our list of the best Android VPN is no surprise. With great speeds, easy to use apps and a simple, clean UI, NordVPN is a strong favorite for most every user.

There are many VPN providers out there, each of them offering something a little different in an attempt to stand out above the others. While ExpressVPN is our best Android VPN pick for most people, that doesn't mean it ticks every box for every person. It's not the cheapest, not quite the fastest, may not have the most servers, but that's where you need to decide what the most important part to you is. Each service offers some good and some sacrifice.

Luckily, we've taken the guesswork out of finding another VPN provider beyond ExpressVPN. Here are the rest of the best Android VPN options that you can sign up for now. We also highlighted all the best free Android VPNs in case you are looking to get started without spending any money.

The best Android VPN

ExpressVPN

Compatible with: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux | Streaming services unblocked: Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Amazon, YouTube | Servers: 3,000+ | Server Locations: 160 in 94 countries | Trial Period: 30 days

Pros

Servers in 94 countries

Fast download speed

Great customer support

Easy to use Android app

Cons

More expensive than some competitors

Limited to five devices simultaneously

ExpressVPN has over 3,000 servers in 94 countries. This is the most servers and locations than any other VPN service. Plus, when connected, you will have access to download speeds of up to 100Mbps. This is over 40 percent faster than other VPNs and is fast enough to support TV and movie watching without experiencing buffering or slowdown on your device. On top of protecting your online identity, ExpressVPN also ensures your texts and instant messages are kept secure from being intercepted by encrypting all outgoing information from your device. You can tunnel the VPN service on your device to designate which apps use the VPN and which you're comfortable using without the added VPN protection.

All information sent from your device and through ExpressVPN is encrypted using the highest encryption code available. There is an automatic kill switch with this VPN that will block your personal information when either your internet or VPN connection goes down. My only complaint is that ExpressVPN is much more expensive compared to other VPN services I checked out. Even with the discount for paying a year in advance rather than month-to-month, is pricier than other programs. However, with unlimited bandwidth and no cap on how many devices can be connected at once, the cost may be ultimately worth it.

Be sure to check out our full ExpressVPN review and get started with the service today.

Surfshark

Compatible with: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux | Streaming services unblocked: Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, BBC iPlayer, Amazon | Servers: 3,200+ | Server Locations: 100+ in 65 countries | Trial Period: 30 days

Pros:

Over 3,200 servers available

Company based in British Virgin Islands

30-day money-back guarantee

Unlimited device connections

One of the most affordable options

Cons:

Privacy policy wording is vague

Android app is less reliable than other versions

Surfshark's download speeds vary, but that is fast and consistent enough to not experience a slowdown or buffering while using this VPN. Plus, you get unlimited device connects with a single account, so everyone in your family can use Surfshark on their cellphones, tablets, and even home computers.

This VPN doesn't work well with streaming apps. It better designed to work with devices like the Amazon Fire Stick and Roku. It does work if you log into your TV streaming service through a web browser. The biggest caution with Surfshark, however, is its no-log policy. While Surfshark is located outside the U.S. and has a no-log policy, it's worded strangely and isn't clear at all. It sounds and feels like there are loopholes in the policy that may allow some logs to be kept. Surfshark may not be aware of how confusing its official policy is, and it may not keep any user information at all. I wish it was a bit more clearly written out it Surfshark's official policy.

NordVPN

Compatible with: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux | Streaming services unblocked: Hulu, Netflix, YouTube, iPlayer, Amazon | Servers: 5,500+ | Server Locations: 80+ in 60 countries | Trial Period: 30 days

Pros:

Over 5,500 servers

Dual encryption

Multiple plan options

Cons:

Security breach in 2018

Slightly slower than others

No VPN is as secure as NordVPN. While every VPN service encrypts your data, NordVPN sends it through a second server and encrypts it again, just to make sure if it is intercepted your information can't be stolen. Because of this double encryption, it does cause some slowdown to your connection, especially during the initial startup or when downloading large files. But the average download speeds for NordVPN is still 70Mbps, which is still really impressive and fast.

NordVPN has over 5,500 servers in 60 countries. This isn't the most servers or locations, but it's up there in the top five. Each time you log in with this VPN service, you are given the choice of being assigned a random IP address or to have a dedicated IP address. In both cases, your information is encrypted as it leaves your computer, making it hard for adware, trackers, and snoops to figure out your location and IP address. However, it's a little easier to break through when using a dedicated IP address.

Private Internet Access

Compatible with: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux | Streaming services unblocked: Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Amazon, YouTube | Servers: 35,000+ | Server Locations: 65+ in 75+ countries | Trial Period: 30 days

Pros:

Easy to use apps

No data limits

Supports 10 devices at once

Military-grade encryption

Over 35,000 servers

Cons:

Based in the U.S.

Private Internet Access connects quickly to one of its 35,000+ servers in more than 75 countries and encrypts all outgoing and incoming information to keep your online identity private and secure. It has an average download speed of 25Mbps, which is fast enough for use with TV streaming services and allows up to 10 devices to be connected at one time before requiring you to purchase another account. And you get unlimited bandwidth, so you don't have to worry about your connection slowing down after reaching a monthly data cap.

Private Internet Access includes a firewall to monitor and block unwanted internet communications with your computer and internet connection. This is especially helpful when connected to public Wi-Fi. This VPN service is based in the U.S., however. Because of this, there may be personal information and some activity logs kept by Private Internet Access. Usually, this information isn't held for very long when a VPN service does collect information, 30 days max.

PureVPN

Compatible with: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux | Streaming services unblocked: Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Amazon, YouTube | Servers: 6,500+ | Server Locations: 160 in 140 countries | Trial Period: 31 days

Pros:

Good for TV streaming

300,000 IP addresses

Automatic kill switch

Cons:

Only works on five devices at once

Few servers and locations

PureVPN is one of our favorite services. It's easy to use, secure, quick to connect to, and stays connected without a problem. You can get it for a decent price, it allows five devices to connect at once, and has an impressive download speed average of 60Mbps. This is fast enough to support streaming services and devices, including Android TV. Plus, PureVPN is one of the few services that will give you a dedicated IP address. This is helpful when streaming some live TV services, like Hulu, that rely on a static IP address.

You can choose to connect to any of PureVPN's over 6,500 servers. And since it has more than 300,000 IP addresses, it will be very hard for any website, cookies, trackers, etc., to monitor your online activity. Plus, it has an automatic kill switch that will block personal information, including your physical IP address, if your connection drops. The only reason PureVPN doesn't make it to the top is that it has fewer servers and locations than my number one choice. Its download speeds are also slower by 40Mbps. But PureVPN is still a solid choice for keeping your online identity safe and is excellent for tapping into TV streaming services.

TunnelBear

Compatible with: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux | Streaming services unblocked: Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Amazon, YouTube | Servers: 2,600+ | Server Locations: 41+ | Trial Period: 30 days

Pros:

App is super simple to use

Uses independent specialists to conduct audits

Apps available for major platforms

Cons:

Limited server locations

No torrent support

No automatic kill switch

If you want to try out a VPN without providing a credit card or other personal information, we suggest looking at TunnelBear. Its free version caps access at 500 MB per month, which goes quickly, but it's enough to get a feel and idea of how a VPN works. You can always upgrade to a paid account to get unlimited access, or downgrade back to the free service. With a paid subscription, you will always be connected to the TunnelBear VPN when your cell phone is on. If it detects an unsafe network attempting to connect to your phone, or if something happens to your internet connection, TunnelBear automatically blocks sensitive files and information on your device from being swiped.

TunnelBear doesn't have as many servers or locations compared to our top pick. It has servers in over 40 countries. It also doesn't support torrenting, which is a person-to-person file sharing technique. TunnelBear also isn't the best VPN to use if you're trying to use one to stream TV. However, if you're just starting out in the VPN world and want to test the waters, TunnelBear is a great way to do it.

Hotspot Shield

Compatible with: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux | Streaming services unblocked: Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, YouTube | Servers: 3,200+ | Server Locations: 115+ in 70+ countries | Trial Period: 45 days

Pros:

Unlimited bandwidth each month

Over 3,200 servers

Great free plan available

Cons:

No longer supports OpenVPN protocol

No direct app protection

Reps hard to connect with

Hotspot Shield is a neat little VPN app that looks closely at your connection and information leaving and coming into your device, especially when connected to public Wi-Fi. Hotspot Shield encrypts all of your outgoing information using AES 256-bit encryption, the same level used by military organizations and financial institutions to secure their data. Hotspot Shield has over 3,200 servers in more than 70 countries to ensure you can connect quickly and easily to its service. You can set this VPN to automatically connect each time to open a browser or when you start your phone, so you don't have to remember to do it manually.

This VPN service doesn't work well to secure individual apps. This isn't a problem normally, since apps are technically covered and secured when the VPN is enabled on the device itself. However, it does interfere with TV streaming apps, like Hulu, Netflix, and others. The workaround to watch these programs is through a browser.

ProtonVPN

Compatible with: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux | Streaming services unblocked: Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Amazon, YouTube | Servers: 1,300+ | Server Locations: 50+ | Trial Period: 30 days

Pros:

Based in Switzerland

Many servers utilize 10 Gbps connections

Has great free plan with unlimited bandwidth

Cons:

Free customers get lower speeds during peak times

Odds are that you've heard of ProtonMail before, the ultra-secure email service that offers full encryption. Well, the same company offers a VPN service that brings the same level of security-focus to your Android device. There are free and paid plans, which is outstanding since you can get started with a free plan and then upgrade if you want more features. The free plan doesn't require a payment method, but does have some limitations like you can only use it on a single device at a time, and you'll notice slower speeds during peak hours.

The company is Swiss-based, so you don't have to worry about logging laws or anything silly like that. If you are unsure about a VPN or the benefits that it could bring to you, we highly recommend checking this one out.

Bottom Line

Using a (VPN) when you're online is becoming increasingly important these days. While the internet is a public space, a VPN adds an extra layer of privacy to all your connections. Not everyone out there has bad intentions, but do you want to leave all of your personal banking information, passwords, and more unsecured in hopes that everyone around is minding their own business? We think not.

We have already looked at and tested the best VPN services across all platforms, and ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the top pick for anyone looking for an Android VPN. It handles encrypting your data, securing your connection and keeping download speed fast, so you can't even tell your internet connection is filtering through a VPN. It has over 3,000 servers in nearly 100 countries and offers excellent customer service.

If you happen to be looking for more options, be sure to consider our selection of the best cheap VPNs or best free VPN to see if those meet your needs a bit better.

Android VPN FAQs

Now that we've gone over all the best Android VPN provider options, you may be a little confused still about why you need a VPN or what it could do to improve your life. Let's take a look at some of the basics about VPNs and help you in the right direction.

Should you get a free or paid Android VPN?

Whether you use a free VPN or paid VPN is a bit of a personal preference, but there are things that you'll need to consider. There are a few great VPN providers that offer free services, but it's worth noting that these companies often have some restrictions in place or fewer features than a paid counterpart. Sometimes companies will only offer 500 MB of data for each month, or 2 GB per month, which means that you won't be able to protect as much data through the service each month.

Can you leave an Android VPN connected at all times?

Short answer: yes. You can opt to leave your Android device connected to a VPN at all times without worry, as long as you pick the provider. You will need to make sure that the service that you sign up for does not have a limited bandwidth option for each month. Some of them only offer 5 GB per month, while others offer an unlimited amount of bandwidth per month.

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service).

2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad.

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.