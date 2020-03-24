Best Teleconferencing Apps for Android Android Central 2020

It's easy to make one-on-one video calls, especially with the likes of Google Duo. However, trouble starts cropping up when you need to actually have a teleconference with a myriad of people in on the call. This is more important than ever now that a lot more companies are working from home. There are apps that solve the issue of not having a meeting in person pretty well, and some are better with the various integrations included. Here are the best teleconferencing apps you can take advantage of on your Android devices.

Make those teleconferences more productive

There are a slew of apps out that there make teleconferencing a bit easier, even if you can't make it into the office. With an app like GoToMeeting, you have the confidence in knowing that your calls can go off without a hitch, regardless of wehther it's a one-on-one meeting, or the entire office. And with the apps "Commuter Mode", you can still attend or host those meetings even if you aren't home or at the office.

Without having to subscribe for a big plan that may or may not come in handy, using something like TeamLink Video Conference may be the better pick. With TeamLink, you can host a meeting with up to 300 attendees at one time, without running into any potential time limitations or constraints. And with features like screen sharing and "real-time interactions", you'll be able to show off your presentations without a hitch, and get the feedback you need on the spot.