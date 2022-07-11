Best seated VR accessories for Oculus Quest 2 in 2022
By Charlie Wacholz published
Take a seat.
Many of the Quest 2's most popular games, like Beat Saber or Superhot VR, all-but require users to stand while playing. Some developers have added a seated or short person mode for people with disabilities, kids, or people who simply prefer to play sitting down. However, a vast majority of games still make it difficult to do so.
Nobody wants to watch Netflix or play Tetris on their feet, but the Quest 2 doesn't always feel like it's built for the longer sessions that might come with playing while seated. If you're looking for a more traditional, seated gaming experience, you'll need a few things to help improve the experience. Here are some of the best seated VR accessories for Oculus Quest 2.
These VR accessories will improve your seated Oculus Quest 2 experience
Quest 2 Elite Strap with Battery and Carrying Case
Premium experience, premium price
The Elite Strap with a battery delivers the necessary comfort, but it also makes extended play sessions a lot more palatable thanks to its built-in battery pack. The ability to charge your Quest 2 as you play makes everything easier as long as you're willing to shell out the cash. Thankfully, the strap comes with a carrying case for your Quest to help ease that sticker shock.
Anda Seat Dark Demon
Best Gaming Chair For VR
If you're looking for an incredible gaming chair, look no further than the Anda Seat Kaiser 3. It hits just about every mark that a top-shelf gaming chair needs to, but at a lower price than the competition. Its reclining feature also makes it great for watching Netflix in VR without the neck strain that comes with using the headset for extended play sessions.
Amazon Basics High-Back Leather Executive Chair
All work and some play
If you're in the market for a new office chair to play your VR games in comfort, the Amazon Basics Executive Chair is hard not to recommend. While it doesn't feature some of the creature comforts you might find in other high-end office chairs, its price more than makes up for it. Sitting at the crossroads of comfort and style, it has nearly everything an office chair needs for an unbelievable price.
DeadEyeVR Universal Battery Kit
Bringing some balance
This universal battery pack serves as a solid alternative to the Elite Strap with a battery. If you experience neck strain after playing the Quest 2 for extended periods of time, this battery pack is a must. It acts as a counterbalance to the notoriously lopsided Quest. So not only will it help offset the Quest's top-heaviness, but it also makes it easier to charge it while you play.
Anker PowerCore 20100mAh
Playing with power
The Anker PowerCore 20100mAh packs a serious punch. It sets the bar for portable chargers, since it can hold a charge and has a ton of power. If you're looking for a portable battery to put in the universal pouch, this is the one to beat. Unlike the battery included in the Elite Strap, the PowerCore can easily be used to charge other devices, like a smartphone or a Nintendo Switch.
Logitech G333 VR Gaming Earphones for Oculus Quest 2
In-ear immersion
The G333 Earphones for VR gaming were built with the Quest 2 in mind. In fact, Facebook and Oculus worked together with Logitech to engineer the best possible audio experience from in-ear headphones. That alone makes these a no-brainer. Quality-of-life additions like Velcro straps to ensure you don't get tangled up in the cord while playing on your Quest 2 are just icing on the cake.
Logitech G PRO X Gaming Headset for Oculus Quest 2
Over-the-ear but not overboard
If you're looking for something more immersive, need some better bass, or just want to block out the rest of the world, the G PRO X Headset for the Quest 2 is another headset perfectly suited for the Quest 2. It's harder to recommend than the more lightweight G333 earbuds, since putting on over-ear headphones might put too much weight on your head. Still, if you're looking for a step-up in audio quality, or just have loud roommates, the G PRO X is the pair of headphones for you.
Just keep in mind...
Many gaming accessories promise the moon but deliver a pebble, especially ones that aim for a specific gaming audience or a category of games. VR accessories are no different. There are a lot of handy accessories for the Quest 2 out there.
Still, since we're talking about using them while sitting down, you should absolutely keep in mind that comfort and functionality for seated use will trump everything else here. That's why it's hard not to recommend the Quest 2 Elite Strap or the DeadEye universal battery kit.
The bottom line is that the Quest 2 just isn't comfortable, and while it might not be a problem in a brisk 15-minute session of Beat Saber, sitting down for over an hour to watch a movie on Netflix in VR shouldn't have to be painful. Both head straps solve the problem in different ways. If the Quest 2 is already a bit heavy for your taste, I recommend the Elite Strap with a battery. Otherwise, if you're okay with tacking on some extra weight, the universal battery kit will help offset the uncomfortable, imbalanced Quest.
Charlie's a freelance contributor at Android Central from Milwaukee, WI.
Get the best of Android Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.