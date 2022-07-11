Best seated VR accessories for Oculus Quest 2 in 2022

Many of the Quest 2's most popular games, like Beat Saber or Superhot VR, all-but require users to stand while playing. Some developers have added a seated or short person mode for people with disabilities, kids, or people who simply prefer to play sitting down. However, a vast majority of games still make it difficult to do so.

Nobody wants to watch Netflix or play Tetris on their feet, but the Quest 2 doesn't always feel like it's built for the longer sessions that might come with playing while seated. If you're looking for a more traditional, seated gaming experience, you'll need a few things to help improve the experience. Here are some of the best seated VR accessories for Oculus Quest 2.

These VR accessories will improve your seated Oculus Quest 2 experience

Just keep in mind...

Many gaming accessories promise the moon but deliver a pebble, especially ones that aim for a specific gaming audience or a category of games. VR accessories are no different. There are a lot of handy accessories for the Quest 2 out there.

Still, since we're talking about using them while sitting down, you should absolutely keep in mind that comfort and functionality for seated use will trump everything else here. That's why it's hard not to recommend the Quest 2 Elite Strap or the DeadEye universal battery kit.

The bottom line is that the Quest 2 just isn't comfortable, and while it might not be a problem in a brisk 15-minute session of Beat Saber, sitting down for over an hour to watch a movie on Netflix in VR shouldn't have to be painful. Both head straps solve the problem in different ways. If the Quest 2 is already a bit heavy for your taste, I recommend the Elite Strap with a battery. Otherwise, if you're okay with tacking on some extra weight, the universal battery kit will help offset the uncomfortable, imbalanced Quest.