When it comes to finding the "best" place to buy these Samsung Android tablets, the choices are bountiful, but you may be surprised that your local Walmart has many of these tablets available for pick-up. However, if you had to pick the perfect Samsung tablet, it would have to be the Galaxy Tab S5e with its flagship-level performance and design at a budget price point.

It had been a little while since Samsung launched a new "flagship" tablet to take on the likes of the iPad lineup. However, it seems that instead of offering a true successor to the Tab S4, Samsung took things in a different direction with the Tab S5e, which was announced back in February. This "budget" model comes in at a price point less than the Tab S4 while offering some features S4 owners had hoped for. This includes the lighter weight, slimmer bezels, and the inclusion of 6GB of RAM. Plus, you don't have to sacrifice the awesome keyboard cover, as Samsung offers one for the Tab S5e also. There's the beautiful 2560x1600 Super AMOLED display, but the Tab S5e is also equipped with the mid-range Snapdragon 670 chipset and 6GB of RAM. Plus, there is an in-display fingerprint scanner similar to that of the Galaxy S10 lineup. The company claims the battery lasts around 15 hours and while it's smaller than the Tab S4's battery, it'll still probably last you all day. While battery life, the display, and RAM offer an intriguing package, there are some pitfalls. First, Samsung did not include an S Pen and there is no support, leaving users to third-party stylus options. Additionally, those looking for LTE support will have to look elsewhere as Samsung has not released a cellular variant. Pros: Super AMOLED Display

Controls your smart home products

Four AKG-tuned speakers

Up to 6GB of RAM

Decent battery life Cons: Must purchase keyboard separately

No stylus/S Pen included

No LTE variant

Best Overall Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Fantastic value in a flagship package The Galaxy Tab S5e is a fantastic choice for those who don't want to pay for a flagship tablet. Just be prepared to lose some features, $398 from Walmart

Best for Productivity: Samsung Galaxy Tab S4

Those looking for a powerhouse Android tablet can look at the S5e, but there are some limitations such as S Pen support. With the Tab S4, there are fewer sacrifices to be made since you get everything Samsung wants you to have for a powerhouse tablet built for productivity. Samsung includes the S Pen in the box, so you don't even have to fork out extra dough (unless you lose it). Those who need a tablet that will work without Wi-Fi will be happy to know that there are LTE variants available so you can truly get work done anywhere. This is even more true with the included 7,300mAh battery, which is rated for 16 hours of video playback. With the included Snapdragon 835 chipset, you are getting the same chipset that powered many 2018 flagship handsets. If you really want to double down on productivity, you will have to spring for the keyboard cover if you need to do some email triage or writing. That means a few extra bucks out of your wallet, on top of the higher price for the Tab S4. You will want to weigh that along with the fact that there is only 4GB of RAM for a "productivity" tablet in 2019 and the lack of a fingerprint scanner. Pros: S Pen included

LTE model available

Up to 16 hours of battery life

Works with optional keyboard cover Cons: No fingerprint scanner

More expensive

Must purchase keyboard separately

4GB of RAM

Best for Productivity Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 Great for those who want the S Pen If you are someone who needs to get work done away from home, the Tab S4 is perfect with the included S Pen and optional keyboard cover. $498 from Walmart

Best for Media-watching: Samsung Galaxy Tab A (10.1-inch)

Launched around the same time as the Galaxy Tab S5e, 2019's Tab A 10.1 is an interesting tablet in Samsung's lineup. On one hand, Samsung included a 10.1-inch Full HD display with decently-slim bezels and a premium metal design. On the other hand, there are some pitfalls, such as the inclusion of only 2GB of RAM, and the weight, coming in a 1.03 lbs. That may not seem to be much, but it will definitely be tiresome to hold during some Netflix binge sessions compared to some of the other tablets. It's kind of obvious that Samsung introduced this for those who just want a tablet with a big screen so they can play their games or watch videos. And for that, the Tab A 10.1 will perform admirably with its 13 hours+ of video playback and that nearly bezel-less display. Just don't expect to be able to enjoy 4K content. You will also likely want to throw a microSD card in for your content. Pros: Dolby Atmos surround sound

Up to 13 hours of battery life

Expandable Storage Cons: No 4K display

Heavier than others

2GB of RAM

Best for Media-watching Samsung Galaxy Tab A (10.1-inch) Great for just about everyone Some folks just want a tablet with a big screen to watch their favorite content, and that's where the Tab A 10.1 comes into play. $328 from Walmart

Best for E-reading: Samsung Galaxy Tab A (8-inch)

Some tablets on the market aren't designed to help you get work done, but instead, are just to be companions for when you have time to kill. That's where the Galaxy Tab A 8-inch tablet comes into play. This is more like the perfect e-reader for Samsung lovers rather than a full-blown tablet. Instead of going with a plastic build, Samsung opted to bring this A into 2019 with a metallic design, which will certainly catch some eyes. Plus, it weighs just 0.79 pounds, so you'll likely be comfortable holding this for long reading sessions. On the downside, Samsung only released one storage variant (32GB), leaving you to possibly offload much of your video content to a microSD card. This may not be an issue for some, but it is rather disappointing to see such an omission from the company. Another downside is the WXGA display, which sports a resolution of 1280x800 and won't really be the best way to view your content on the go. Pros: Perfect size for e-reader

Lightweight

Up to 14 hours of video playback

Expandable storage Cons: Only one storage option

2GB of RAM

1280x800 (WXGA) resolution

Best for E-reading Samsung Galaxy Tab A (8-inch) Get some reading done, but not much else The 8-inch Tab A is great for those who want an e-reader with some additional functionality thanks to the smaller display and lightweight design. $140 from Walmart

Best to Get Started: Samsung Galaxy Tab A (7-inch)

The 7-inch Galaxy Tab A is a relic from the past but is still a serviceable starter tablet for your teenager or maybe a grandparent. This tablet originally launched with Android 5.0 Lollipop and has not seen many updates since, but that's fine for playing Solitaire, watching YouTube videos, or reading books. With a 7-inch display, this Tab A is small enough to take with you anywhere and sports a battery life of up to 11 hours with regular internet usage. You can also expand the storage (which you will want to) with a microSD card in case you want to put store videos and books elsewhere. Speaking of storage, this tablet only comes with 8GB of onboard storage, with the operating system taking up much of that. This will force you to rely on external storage if you plan to install more than five or 10 applications. This isn't going to help you get work done but can fit in your back pocket so you can get some light reading or video watching done. Pros: Small enough to take everywhere

Up to 9 hours of video playback

Expandable Storage Cons: 1.5GB RAM

8GB of base storage

Older tablet with few updates since launch

Best to Get Started Samsung Galaxy Tab A (7-inch)" Expect the bare minimum with this one Not everyone needs bells and whistles and the 7-inch Tab A is great for those looking for a starter tablet without having to break the bank. $90 from Walmart

Best for Kids: Samsung Galaxy Tab E Lite (7-inch)"

The argument for whether children should have their own smart devices continues to rage on, especially as technology advances. However, when you have options such as the Galaxy Tab E Lite, the decision can hopefully be a little bit easier to make. This 7-inch tablet includes a durable bumper case to protect against the inevitable drops that will occur. Samsung also includes more than 20 kid-friendly applications to keep your children engaged while ensuring they don't end up accidentally downloading or purchasing apps without your permission. Samsung even included content that follows with the STEM and Common Core curriculums, making it easier for study sessions. As for storage, this Tab E Lite includes 8GB of onboard storage, which can get filled pretty quickly, but there is a microSD card slot allowing for an additional 32GB of storage. Pros: Included durable bumper case

STEM Curriculum support

Expandable storage

Samsung Kids included for three months Cons: 1.5GB RAM

8GB of base storage

Expandable storage limited to 32GB