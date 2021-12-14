Best RPGs for PlayStation 4 in 2022

Uh oh! It's game night but your D&D group canceled. Fortunately for you, there are other ways to scratch your role-playing itch. If you're looking for some great RPGs for your PlayStation 4 then you don't need to look any further than this list.

The best RPG for you

Hopefully, at least a few of these games can keep you satiated until when you can get back to some classic pen and paper role-playing. Or maybe you will be so ensconced in your new PS4 RPG that you will have to be the one to cancel the next D&D session. Start by exploring another world, or worlds, by picking up The Outer Worlds, which brings back some of the best parts of Obsidian RPGs into a new, shiny package.

Regardless of what RPG you want to grab, you can always get some PlayStation Store digital currency to pick it up, since grabbing physical copies of games can be a bit difficult right now. If space corporations aren't your style consider getting lost in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Yes, it's one of the older games on this list and has released on nearly every modern console in existence, but that's just because of how loved it is. But don't just take my word for it. Try it for yourself.