For years now, my personal podcast app of choice has been Pocket Casts. I was a little leery of its paid nature at first seeing as how there are so many free options out there, but trust me when I say that it is more than worth its $4 price of admission. The overall polish of Pocket Casts is fantastic. It looks great, is easy to navigate, and runs like butter. There are also a lot of playback controls, including playback speed controls, a volume booster, and the ability to cut out any moments of silnce in an episode. Add that together with a beautiful dark theme, fun playback stats, auto downloads, and more, and it's easy to see why this is our top pick. Google Podcasts is a fantastic free option

It's kind of amazing it took so long for Google Podcasts to come to market, but in many regards, the long wait was well worth it. Google Podcasts is 100% free to use, and if you're deep in Google's ecosystem, it's the option that makes the most sense. Finding new podcasts is as easy as doing a Google Search, and if you start a podcast on the app, you can easily pick up where you left off on your Assistant-powered speaker with just a voice command. Outside of those Google integrations, Google Podcasts gets big points elsewhere thanks to a sleek and simple design, easy-to-use UI, and great podcast discovery. Spotify's a good choice for casual listeners