Best Oculus Quest 2 Touch controller mods and accessories 2022
By Nicholas Sutrich published
Increase immersion with these great Oculus Quest 2 controller accessories.
While the Oculus Quest 2 ships with the amazing Oculus Touch controllers — which the headset can fully motion-track to give you a 1:1 experience in VR — sometimes what your hands are actually holding might not quite look like what you're holding in VR. That's why these great Oculus Quest 2 controller accessories are the perfect fit for many Quest 2 games, as they'll give you an even more immersive experience and may even help you play some games better.
The universal solution
VR Cover Controller Grips
There are many different controller grip designs available for the Oculus Quest 2, but my personal favorite is the VR cover controller grips. They're a tad bit more expensive than some other brands, but the comfort level, range of adjustability, and ease of removal make them an ideal solution for any situation. Despite the name, controller grips don't just enhance your grip on the controller; they make it easier to hold, throw objects, and get a better hold on those joysticks.
Keep it safe
VR Cover Halo Protectors
Have you ever violently clacked your controllers together while playing Beat Saber or accidentally punched something (or someone) while playing Superhot VR? Soften that blow and protect your controllers with these halo protectors, which will wrap that Quest 2 light ring with soft silicone, complete with cutouts for the LEDs inside that are used for tracking.
For serious shooters
Glistco Magni Stock
If you're into competitive online shooters like Onward, Contractors, or Population: One, you'll really appreciate this accessory. While the price tag seems a bit steep upfront, the results pay off almost immediately. From the moment you first use this magnetic gunstock, you'll see an immediate improvement in your aiming and general gunplay in any one of these shooter games.
A light gun
MASiKEN VR Game Gun
MASiKEN makes one of the coolest-looking Quest 2 controller accessories on this list, and they harken back to the days when players would use a light gun to shoot things on a TV screen (think Duckhunt). While these technically don't do anything by themselves, they add a real shape and weight to the controller that makes it feel more like a gun, helping make games like Pistol Whip and Crisis VRigade more immersive. Plus, they really do look awesome. Comes in black or white options.
Don't call 'em Lightsabers
AMVR Extension Grips
AMVR can't call them what they are for obvious reasons, but we all know what these do: they turn your Oculus Quest 2 controllers into Lightsabers. Dual wielding obviously screams Beat Saber, but they're just as useful in the many Star Wars games you'll only find in VR, like Vader Immortal's incredible Lightsaber dojo. These will make your swings more accurate and give you that real Lightsaber feeling that only a proper handle could. If you want to feel like Darth Maul, you can even turn it into one double bladed saber.
Grab your paddle
AMVR Table Tennis Paddle Grip Handle
If you're a fan of Eleven Table Tennis or Racket Fury on the Oculus Quest 2, you know how realistic the physics can feel, but without a real paddle, there's just something missing. These paddle controllers from AMVR will turn your Quest 2 controllers at an angle that feels like an actual paddle and give them the correct balance to boot. Get a grip and get these for a better table tennis experience!
Better ways to play
The Oculus Touch controllers on the Oculus Quest 2 are amazing — there's no doubt about that — but you can significantly enhance them with some very game-specific mods and accessories. If you were around for the Nintendo Wii, you probably had flashbacks going through this list. In some ways, you can find many similar accessories for that system for the same reason that add additional weight, longer grip, or even a totally different shape to allow the motion controls' movement to feel more realistic.
As a universal solution, VR Cover's Quest 2 grips will enhance just about any game. They don't just add grip, though. The hand strap is soft and comfortable, wrapping around the back of your hand to keep the controller in place even if you let go. These straps also balance the controller's weight, making it easier to move the joystick precisely or aim better. They'll even enhance your swings in Beat Saber! We've even got Beat Saber-specific wands, which will make it feel more like you're swinging lightsabers instead of a controller.
Fans of shooters will undoubtedly love the Glistco Magni Stock, a customizable gunstock that makes holding rifles more realistic and could significantly improve aim, helping to give you a competitive edge. Fans of arcade-style shooters will love MASiKEN's light gun controllers, making each Quest 2 controller feel like a pistol, perfect for playing Pistol Whip or Crisis VRigade. Don't forget those tennis paddles if you're into those types of games, as they'll give you a better swing thanks to bespoke designs. These accessories will greatly enhance some of the best Oculus Quest 2 games, and are well worth owning.
